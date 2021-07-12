RSV Occurrence: Number of “Record Breaking” Chch Overtime and Emergency Sectors

A record number of people are being treated at Christchurch Hospital, including a surge in children with the highly contagious respiratory syncytial virus.

The flow has brought about an urgent change to hospital visits with a ban on children watching patients.

In the hospital’s emergency department, up to 70 patients per day “significantly increased” than expected.

Along with children suffering from RSV and other “very sick people”, staff are dealing with more injuries from skiing and ice conditions.

The situation in which hospitals are postponing surgery and creating extra bed space for children to cope with the surge in RSV is reflected throughout the country.

On Friday, 22 children were in the RSV intensive care unit or highly dependent units at 11 of the country’s 20 district health committees.

Wellington Regional Hospital had 26 children in the RSV and respiratory illness ward that did not need to be in the intensive care unit, while Hat Hospital had 13 children last week.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Starship Children’s Hospital confirmed that 12 children were in the RSV Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Weekly visits to six major hospitals for RSV have more than doubled from 204 to 538 presentations in the past week, according to data from the Institute of Environmental Sciences.

Only 34 cases were recorded between April and September last year.

Due to this situation, the Canterbury District Health Commission has changed the visit rules for Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals.

Patients can only have one visitor at a time, not children.

“The fewer people, the less risk to patients,” CDHB said.

“Wear your own face cover … Don’t visit if you’re feeling sick.”

CDHB CEO Peter Bramley said a “record number” of people were valued and treated over the weekend.

“Some of the presentations had children whose parents were worried about RSV … and some children needed to be admitted to the hospital.

“I’ve seen a significant increase in the number of very sick people that everyone sees.

“In the emergency clinic, we see as many people as in the emergency department at Christchurch Hospital, where the number of adults and children with respiratory problems is skyrocketing.”

On Saturday, ED treated 390 people-a record from Christchurch Hospital.

The 24-hour surgery evaluated and treated 373 people on Saturday and another 403 on Sunday.

“The record was also broken at the Rickerton Clinic on Sunday, with 177 patients seen in 12 hours, 78 of whom were children under the age of 6,” Bramley said.

“This is more than double the number of children we expect … Moorhouse Medical was also busy with a significant number of children with respiratory illness.”

He praised the staff who worked over the weekend and advised those who were ill and thinking about medical care.

“Most people seeking health care overtime or on weekends had to see a clinician, but remind everyone that they can call their doctor overtime for free health advice. Is timely, “he said.

“Just call the general practice team number during non-business hours and you can follow the instructions to contact the nurse and advise you on what to do and where to go if you need to see a doctor.”

Despite the overwhelming winter surge in hospitals, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is nothing new to New Zealand.

In fact, it is very common for most children to be infected with the virus by the age of two.

Symptoms of RSV, which are known to cause lung and respiratory infections, are usually mild and usually mimic the common cold, but severe infections in infants, especially premature babies and the elderly, or people with a weakened immune system. Causes illness.

The New Zealand Health Navigator website lists certain symptoms such as runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, wheezing, and unwillingness to eat. These usually appear in stages, not all at once.

In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and dyspnea, but the virus can also cause serious illnesses such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Like many other respiratory illnesses, Maori and Pacifica children are disproportionately affected, with three to five times more hospitalization than other groups.

People of all ages can get another RSV infection, but later infections are generally less serious.

The highest risk of severe symptoms is premature infants, infants with congenital heart disease or chronic lung disease, infants and adults with weakened immunity, especially the elderly underlying heart disease or lung disease.

RSV-No cure, but help available

Currently, there is no out-of-the-box vaccine for RSV-scientists are investigating it-and there is no specific cure for it.

However, most RSV infections heal spontaneously in a week or two. Parents can help their child by resting, drinking plenty of water, and using a humidifier to increase the water content of the air.

Symptoms can also be treated with medications such as painkillers, nasal drops or sprays, cough syrups and drops, throat lozenges, and decongestants.

However, parents are advised to consult their healthcare provider before giving their child cold or cough medicine, as some may contain ingredients that are inappropriate for the child.

Infants and children at high risk of serious illnesses such as preterm infants, congenital heart disease, and chronic lung disease can be given an injection called palivizumab to prevent severe RSV disease.

However, it does not help treat or treat children who are already suffering from severe RSV and cannot prevent infection.

“The best way to prevent the spread of the infection is to always practice good respiratory hygiene, especially for people with symptoms that may be caused by RSV,” Huang said.