Orange County encourages masking again in crowded spaces





Orlando, Florida — Due to the surge in cases of COVID-19, Orange County suddenly changed course and suggested that everyone wear a mask in a crowded environment, regardless of vaccination status. What you need to know Mayor Jerry Demings recommends that everyone, whether vaccinated or not, wear a mask in a crowded environment.

This announcement will be made as follows Coronavirus cases are beginning to increase across the state In the last 2 weeks

Wearing a mask is a strong suggestion, but Demings emphasized that it is not obligatory. The announcement was made late Monday at a news briefing on the Orange County Coronavirus. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently considers the county “in a high-risk category.” “A pandemic within a pandemic is starting to occur,” he said. In addition to the county’s suggestion that everyone wears a mask in a crowded environment, Demings said, “Unvaccinated people need to wear masks to protect others.” Stated. Recommendations are made when the county’s 14-day rolling positive rate reaches 7.8% on Monday, almost double the 4.28% two weeks ago. Yesterday, 406 new infections were reported to the Florida Department of Health. — Emily Browning (@EmilyBraunTV) July 12, 2021 This action was also announced by Demings earlier last month. Canceled the state of emergency in the region It was aimed at fighting the epidemic of the coronavirus. He said at the time, a new phase of the county’s reopening plan would lift all masking and physical distance requirements in previous emergency executive orders. “I’m not at this point when I want to resume my mission,” Demings said on Monday. “This is a strong recommendation at this time. We will continue to monitor these numbers daily.” Dr. Raul Pino, a health official at Orange County, declared at a press conference on Monday that “things will really get worse before we see the mission.” He said the county contained 60 cases of delta mutants, which health officials said were spreading rapidly in the United States. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Pino. He said he found himself “disappointed” in the number of “unreasonable” people to be vaccinated. “I don’t know what needs to be placed in front of unvaccinated residents,” said Pino. According to county officials, about 60% of Orange County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. Health experts in the United States have said for months that perhaps 70% or 80% of the population will need to be vaccinated to achieve so-called herd immunity and end the pandemic. “We have a large group of unvaccinated people that can be devastating,” said Pino. He said eight Orange County residents had died of COVID-19 within the past week and all had not been vaccinated. 100% of the cases since yesterday were unvaccinated individuals. 100% of the reported new deaths were unvaccinated individuals. — Emily Browning (@EmilyBraunTV) July 12, 2021 “What else can I do if it’s not a home example of being vaccinated to protect myself and others?” Pino added. “The vaccine is effective. The vaccine is working,” he said. “Vaccines are everywhere and vaccines are free. It’s up to you to take it and make that decision.”

..

