UK Megalab opens to process hundreds of thousands of Covid tests and identify new variants





UK’s first test megalab-processes hundreds of thousands COVID-19 According to the government, daily samples are open as the “centerpiece” of the country’s future testing and tracing infrastructure. new Rosalind Franklin Laboratory Royal Leamington Spa As part of another plan to prevent national blockade, it will serve to address new Covid mutants of concern and threats of future illness. The facility is named after a British scientist who played an important role in the discovery of the double helix structure. DNA As a pioneer in the use of X-ray diffraction. The lab will become an important tool for the new UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the next phase of the pandemic and is expected to use “state-of-the-art technology” to quickly identify new mutations in Covid-19. I will. Secretary of Health Sajid Javid In a statement, “pioneering technology” was crucial to help Britain stay ahead of the emerging viral threats. “This laboratory is one of the central players in our efforts to control the virus in the future, processing hundreds of thousands of positive Covid-19 tests a day and causing cases. It helps prevent this, “says Javid. UKHSA CEO Dr. Jenny Harries Authorities added that they would like to learn lessons from Covid’s pandemic to protect against future threats. “The pandemic provided daily clear evidence that we could challenge this type of virus only if we had the right testing and genomics infrastructure in place,” said Dr. Harry’s. “The Rosalind Franklin Institute will be an important scientific addition to the way the virus is managed in the coming months, providing information for decision making and ultimately data and intelligence on the spread of life-saving variants. To do.” The opening is at a time of growing concern about the UK Government’s plans to further reopen society by removing Covid’s legal restrictions on July 19. Some experts fear that allowing cases to rise to record levels in the coming weeks will create a breeding ground for new mutants that may be vaccine-resistant. While checking the unlock date, Boris Johnson Said Downing Street At a briefing on Monday, he stressed that the pandemic wasn’t over yet, and said the public should “go cautiously now.” “This disease, the coronavirus, continues to pose a risk to you and your family,” Johnson said. “From Monday, July 19th, you can’t get back to life as quickly as before Covid.” The Prime Minister added that the use of domestic vaccine passports and face masks in crowded and closed spaces will be encouraged in the future, but these measures are not a legal requirement.

