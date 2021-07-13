No COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta in the last 4 days

Alberta Recorded 90 New Cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) However, for the past three days, no new deaths associated with the disease have been reported since July 8.

Alberta Health released COVID-19 data online on Monday. This shows that 31 new cases were reported on Friday, 29 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday.

Active cases, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions associated with COVID-19 all continue to decline.

There were 624 COVID-19 activities in Alberta on Monday afternoon. Of these, 316 is in the Calgary zone, 118 is in the Edmonton zone, 106 is in the north zone, 59 is in the central zone, 22 is in the south zone, and three are not connected to any of the zones.

Hospitalizations dropped from 126 on Fridays to 112 on Mondays on weekends. Of these, 34 are in intensive care, down slightly from 35 on Friday.

Alberta vaccination rates continue to rise, with 74.1% of Alberta over the age of 12 receiving a single vaccination.

As of July 11, 55.3% of Alberta’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated with two doses.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jason Kenny said the state wanted to reach an immunization rate of 80%, but that there could be about 10% of the population never vaccinated under any circumstances. Was admitted.

“It will take some time. I think the people most likely to be vaccinated, but not yet vaccinated, are young, working adults aged 20 to 40, and just busy,” he said. Said.

“They are healthy, probably lacking a family doctor and have little to do with the health care system. They will be in contact very intensively.”

Also on Monday, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist called a “dangerous trend” in mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, as there was little data on their health effects.

“It’s a bit dangerous here. When it comes to mix and match, we’re in a zone with no data or evidence,” Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.

“When citizens begin to decide when and who will take the second, third and fourth doses, the country will be in a chaotic situation.”

















Alberta is matching and mixing COVID-19 vaccines, and in a statement, Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan said the state’s approach is in other parts of Canada and around the world, including the United Kingdom and Germany. Said it is consistent with many other jurisdictions.

“Both the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Alberta’s own advisory board advise that the vaccine can be used in the same way as a second dose,” said McMillan.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that mixed vaccines increase health risks or reduce protection. In fact, some new evidence is that mixing vaccine types provides protection. It indicates that it may be strengthened. “

McMillan further said that all Alberts who received different vaccines on the first and second doses should feel great to know that they are completely immune to COVID-19.

“All Albertans continue to make choices about the first and second dose types they choose to receive. Vaccines because COVID-19 remains a serious health threat worldwide. It is highly recommended to book the first reservation available to everyone, regardless of the type of. “

Everyone over the age of 12 in Alberta is eligible for vaccination.

