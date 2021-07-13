Health
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Alberta in the last 4 days
Alberta Recorded 90 New Cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) However, for the past three days, no new deaths associated with the disease have been reported since July 8.
Alberta Health released COVID-19 data online on Monday. This shows that 31 new cases were reported on Friday, 29 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday.
Active cases, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions associated with COVID-19 all continue to decline.
There were 624 COVID-19 activities in Alberta on Monday afternoon. Of these, 316 is in the Calgary zone, 118 is in the Edmonton zone, 106 is in the north zone, 59 is in the central zone, 22 is in the south zone, and three are not connected to any of the zones.
Hospitalizations dropped from 126 on Fridays to 112 on Mondays on weekends. Of these, 34 are in intensive care, down slightly from 35 on Friday.
Alberta vaccination rates continue to rise, with 74.1% of Alberta over the age of 12 receiving a single vaccination.
As of July 11, 55.3% of Alberta’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated with two doses.
On Monday, Prime Minister Jason Kenny said the state wanted to reach an immunization rate of 80%, but that there could be about 10% of the population never vaccinated under any circumstances. Was admitted.
“It will take some time. I think the people most likely to be vaccinated, but not yet vaccinated, are young, working adults aged 20 to 40, and just busy,” he said. Said.
Trend story
“They are healthy, probably lacking a family doctor and have little to do with the health care system. They will be in contact very intensively.”
Also on Monday, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist called a “dangerous trend” in mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers, as there was little data on their health effects.
“It’s a bit dangerous here. When it comes to mix and match, we’re in a zone with no data or evidence,” Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing.
“When citizens begin to decide when and who will take the second, third and fourth doses, the country will be in a chaotic situation.”
Seek a COVID Immune Clinic Focusing on Alberta Youth as a Plateau of Fees
Alberta is matching and mixing COVID-19 vaccines, and in a statement, Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan said the state’s approach is in other parts of Canada and around the world, including the United Kingdom and Germany. Said it is consistent with many other jurisdictions.
“Both the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and Alberta’s own advisory board advise that the vaccine can be used in the same way as a second dose,” said McMillan.
“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that mixed vaccines increase health risks or reduce protection. In fact, some new evidence is that mixing vaccine types provides protection. It indicates that it may be strengthened. “
McMillan further said that all Alberts who received different vaccines on the first and second doses should feel great to know that they are completely immune to COVID-19.
“All Albertans continue to make choices about the first and second dose types they choose to receive. Vaccines because COVID-19 remains a serious health threat worldwide. It is highly recommended to book the first reservation available to everyone, regardless of the type of. “
Everyone over the age of 12 in Alberta is eligible for vaccination. Click here for details on how to make a reservation. online..
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8022223/alberta-covid-19-data-july-12-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]