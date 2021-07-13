Nearly 200 people in the zoo may have been exposed to rabies bats

Rabies vaccination is recommended for 186 people who may have been exposed to rabies bats during their overnight stay. Omaha’s Henry Dolly Zoo and Aquarium..

A camper woke up in the aquarium on July 4th and found a bat flying around his head. Associated Press report. No stings or scratches were found, but the zoo found seven wild bats in the aquarium.

The Associated Press reported that the bat was euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

The zoo recommends that 186 people and some staff stay overnight for rabies treatment. According to the Associated Press, the zoo is paying for the shots and refunding the campers.

Omaha World Herald State and Douglas County health officials are urging campers staying in the aquarium on the nights of June 29, June 30, July 2, and July 3 to receive rabies treatment.

Zoo officials said bats are wild and are not part of the zoo’s bat population. According to World Herald, youth group accommodation will be moved to another location while the zoo knows how bats have invaded the building.

Animal Health Director Sarah Woodhouse said in a statement that bats only appear at night, so visitors to the zoo during the day do not need rabies vaccinations.

“The bat we identified was a common bat species in Nebraska, a black kite bat that anyone can find in the backyard or attic,” she said, according to the Associated Press. It was. “It’s not uncommon for wild bats to get rabies, so don’t touch them directly.”