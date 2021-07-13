Oregon reports 506 COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 3 days





Four of the reported deaths are delayed reports from 2020.

Portland, Oregon-The Oregon Department of Health (OHA) has reported 506 new putative positive cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths in the last three days. OHA no longer releases updates on Saturday and Sunday. Four of the five recorded deaths are from 2020. The new number brings the total number of recorded infections in the state to 210,729. The death toll was 2,797. OHA recorded 254 cases on Friday, July 9th, 172 cases on Saturday, July 10th, and 80 cases on Sunday, July 11th. Cases were found in the following counties: Benton (12), Clatsop (54), Clatsop (2), Colombia (7), Couse (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deshuts (21). , Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Clatsop (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Lynn (32) ), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28) ), Yamhill (16). Four of the deaths reported on Monday are from 2020. In a release, OHA said counting deaths from death certificates can be time consuming as doctors and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a multi-step process that involves identifying the cause of death. The 2,793 COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 79-year-old man from Malheur County who died on October 24, 2020 at the St. Alfonsus Nampa Medical Center on October 24, 2020. did. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,794th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on July 8. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,795th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a positive 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who died on March 28, 2020 and on April 10, 2020. The location of death and the presence of underlying illness have been confirmed.

The 2,796th COVID-19 death in Oregon became symptomatological on April 2, 2020, after contact with a confirmed case in an 85-year-old woman from Washington County, April 8, 2020. Died at home. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,797th COVID-19 death in Oregon became symptomatological on March 21, 2020, and April 3, 2020, after contact with a confirmed case in an 85-year-old woman from Washington County. Died at home. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed. Oregon is currently receiving 2,579,892 doses of Pfizer, 1,757,522 doses of Modana, and 173,684 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 4,917 times per day. As of Monday, 2,430,767 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,229,939 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. For more information on Oregon vaccines, please visit: OHA dashboard. 109 people across Oregon are hospitalized for COVID-19, two fewer than reported on Sunday. Twenty-nine patients in the intensive care unit are infected with the virus, three fewer than those reported on Sunday.

