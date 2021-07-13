Oregon Coronavirus: 1,235 new cases and 15 deaths since July 6

According to state health data, 1,235 new cases of coronavirus have occurred in Oregon since Tuesday, July 6, killing 15 COVID-19s.

Four of the newly reported deaths occurred early in the pandemic, and three of them died in April 2020. The Oregon Department of Health has delayed the federal bureaucracy, which has marked the official cause of death for approval.

Oregon continues to decline, but 41 states are increasing the number of new coronavirus cases, According to the New York Times.. A July 1 Health authorities In a model based on pre-resumption infection rates, the number of cases was projected to continue to decline until July 20, with 115 new cases per day. However, the state model did not consider Governor Kate Brown’s unmasked and social distance obligations, which helped prevent the spread of the disease since March 2020.

For the latest number of cases, vaccination rates, and other coronaviruses in Oregon information, See the COVID-19 trend graphics for these states and counties.

vaccine: Oregon reported 38,403 new doses after July 6th.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (8), Benton (28), Clackamas (113), Clatsop (7), Colombia (19), Couse (16), Crook (13), Curry (3), Deshuts (55), Douglas (51), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (85), Jefferson (11), Josephine (59), Clackamas (28), Lake (3), Lane (53), Lincoln (15) , Lynn (64), Malheur (1), Marion (147), Morrow (7), Multnomah (147), Pork (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (24), Umatilla (95), Union (16) , Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (45).

Who died: The 2,783th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 49-year-old Jefferson County woman who was positive on June 15 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on July 3.

The 2,784th death was a 41-year-old Hood River County man who was positive on July 2 and died on July 4. The state is still confirming where the man died.

The 2,785th death in Oregon is an 87-year-old Lane County man who died positive on June 14th at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend on July 3rd.

The 2,786th death was a 52-year-old Josephine County man who was positive on June 18 and died at the Rogue Valley Medical Center on July 5.

The 2,787th death in Oregon is a 64-year-old Marion County man who died positive on April 24 and died at Salem Hospital on June 29.

The 2,788th dead was an 83-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on June 18 and died on July 2 at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

The 2,789th death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who was positive on June 22 and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on July 6.

The 2,790th death was a 72-year-old Klamath County man who died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on July 6 after being tested positive on June 23.

The 2,791th death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Crook County who was positive on June 29 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on July 8.

The 2,792th death was a 75-year-old Douglas County woman who tested positive on June 16 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on July 7.

The 2,793th death in Oregon is a 79-year-old Malheur County man who died on October 24, 2020 at the St. Alfonsus Nampa Medical Center on October 24, 2020.

The 2,794th death was a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who was positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

The 2,795th death in Oregon is a 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on March 28, 2020, positive on March 28, 2020. The state is still confirming where the man died.

The 2,796th death was an 85-year-old Washington County woman who died at home on April 8, 2020, showing symptoms on April 2, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case.

The 2,797th death in Oregon is an 85-year-old Washington County woman who died at home on April 3, 2020, showing symptoms on March 21, 2020, after contact with a confirmed case.

Unless otherwise stated, all had underlying illnesses, and the state was still checking for underlying illnesses.

Hospitalization: 109 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 16 from 6 July. This includes 29 people in the same intensive care unit as on July 6.

Since it started: Oregon reported 210,729 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 2,797 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. to date, State reported 4,513,400 vaccinations were given, with 2,229,939 fully vaccinated and 200,828 partially vaccinated.

