Health
Oregon Coronavirus: 1,235 new cases and 15 deaths since July 6
According to state health data, 1,235 new cases of coronavirus have occurred in Oregon since Tuesday, July 6, killing 15 COVID-19s.
Four of the newly reported deaths occurred early in the pandemic, and three of them died in April 2020. The Oregon Department of Health has delayed the federal bureaucracy, which has marked the official cause of death for approval.
Oregon continues to decline, but 41 states are increasing the number of new coronavirus cases, According to the New York Times.. A July 1 Health authorities In a model based on pre-resumption infection rates, the number of cases was projected to continue to decline until July 20, with 115 new cases per day. However, the state model did not consider Governor Kate Brown’s unmasked and social distance obligations, which helped prevent the spread of the disease since March 2020.
For the latest number of cases, vaccination rates, and other coronaviruses in Oregon information, See the COVID-19 trend graphics for these states and counties.
vaccine: Oregon reported 38,403 new doses after July 6th.
If there are new cases by county: Baker (8), Benton (28), Clackamas (113), Clatsop (7), Colombia (19), Couse (16), Crook (13), Curry (3), Deshuts (55), Douglas (51), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (85), Jefferson (11), Josephine (59), Clackamas (28), Lake (3), Lane (53), Lincoln (15) , Lynn (64), Malheur (1), Marion (147), Morrow (7), Multnomah (147), Pork (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (24), Umatilla (95), Union (16) , Wallowa (1), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (45).
Who died: The 2,783th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 49-year-old Jefferson County woman who was positive on June 15 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on July 3.
The 2,784th death was a 41-year-old Hood River County man who was positive on July 2 and died on July 4. The state is still confirming where the man died.
The 2,785th death in Oregon is an 87-year-old Lane County man who died positive on June 14th at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend on July 3rd.
The 2,786th death was a 52-year-old Josephine County man who was positive on June 18 and died at the Rogue Valley Medical Center on July 5.
The 2,787th death in Oregon is a 64-year-old Marion County man who died positive on April 24 and died at Salem Hospital on June 29.
The 2,788th dead was an 83-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on June 18 and died on July 2 at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The 2,789th death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who was positive on June 22 and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on July 6.
The 2,790th death was a 72-year-old Klamath County man who died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on July 6 after being tested positive on June 23.
The 2,791th death in Oregon was a 93-year-old man from Crook County who was positive on June 29 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on July 8.
The 2,792th death was a 75-year-old Douglas County woman who tested positive on June 16 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on July 7.
The 2,793th death in Oregon is a 79-year-old Malheur County man who died on October 24, 2020 at the St. Alfonsus Nampa Medical Center on October 24, 2020.
The 2,794th death was a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who was positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
The 2,795th death in Oregon is a 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who died on March 28, 2020, positive on March 28, 2020. The state is still confirming where the man died.
The 2,796th death was an 85-year-old Washington County woman who died at home on April 8, 2020, showing symptoms on April 2, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case.
The 2,797th death in Oregon is an 85-year-old Washington County woman who died at home on April 3, 2020, showing symptoms on March 21, 2020, after contact with a confirmed case.
Unless otherwise stated, all had underlying illnesses, and the state was still checking for underlying illnesses.
Hospitalization: 109 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 16 from 6 July. This includes 29 people in the same intensive care unit as on July 6.
Since it started: Oregon reported 210,729 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 2,797 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. to date, State reported 4,513,400 vaccinations were given, with 2,229,939 fully vaccinated and 200,828 partially vaccinated.
See state and county COVID-19 trends
-Fedor Emelianenko
503-294-7674; [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/07/coronavirus-in-oregon-1235-new-cases-and-15-deaths-since-july-6.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]