Health
The mayor of Florida requires residents to wear masks, regardless of vaccination
The mayor of Orange County, Florida, is asking residents to wear face masks indoors again as the county faces rising COVID-19 positive rates.
Mayor Jerry Demings said, “In a crowded environment, we can bring Orange County back to a state where it is recommended that all vaccinated and unvaccinated residents consider wearing a face cover indoors. I’m announcing today that it’s my official recommendation. ” Announcements reported by local NPR affiliates.
Build immunity to COVID-19 as a community: https://t.co/luD7g03a0n
As of July 12:
✅ 59.69% of Orange County residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once
✅ Orange County 14-day rolling positive rate: 7.78%
Let’s paint that orange! #IGotMyShot pic.twitter.com/PMvrb1MfEd
— Orange County, Florida (@OrangeCoFL) July 12, 2021
Authorities say the increasing number of cases is primarily in unvaccinated areas.
“What the mayor just announced makes a lot of sense. Everyone should be masked for those who enter a crowded environment indoors,” said medical director Dr. Raul Pino. It was. It’s your choice, your decision, not your obligation. ”
The announcement will be made when the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads more rapidly and becomes the predominant strain of top infectious disease specialists in the United States. Anthony FauciAnthony FauciIsrael provides a third dose of Pfizer to adults with weak immunity Fauci: “Horrifying” to hear CPAC crowds cheering for opposition to vaccination Ocasio Cortez knocked on Bobert to end the additional unemployment allowance More In an interview on Sunday, we characterized the coronavirus delta strain as a “nasty variant.”
“The bad news is that we have a very nasty variant. The good news is that we have a vaccine that works against it.” Fauci said.
The delta variant is thought to spread much easier than both the original strain and the alpha variant of the virus first found in the United Kingdom, and can cause much more serious illness.
Adults who are not vaccinated and children who are not yet eligible for vaccination are at greatest risk of infection. The risk of serious illness from the delta mutation may be higher in unvaccinated adults, but experts are still concerned that children are at risk.
The number of virus cases has increased rapidly In almost every state as delta variants become more widespread and states relax pandemic restrictions such as mask obligations and social distance requirements.
..
