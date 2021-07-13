Idaho Public Health Authorities Confirm West Nile Mosquitoes in Bear Lake County-Cash Valley Daily





Zika virus is predominantly spread by Aedes aegypti. Montpiria – Public Health (SIPH) authorities in southeastern Idaho confirm the identification of the first West Nile virus (WNV) -positive mosquito pool in Bear Lake County while COVID-19 steals the spotlight of infectious diseases Did. The mosquitoes were located on the western edge of Lake Bear, at the southern tip of the county near the border between Utah and Idaho. This is the first WNV-positive mosquito pool in eight counties of SIPH in 2021. Rex Davis of Logan City Forester oversees the Cash Mosquito Extermination Area. He wanted to reassure the public that they were still analyzing mosquitoes trapped in Cache Valley. “”We are still actively catching mosquitoes“Davis said. “Fortunately, I haven’t found anything yet this year.” The abatement area began monitoring the entire area on June 1, and cloudiness began on Monday, June 7. Bites Culex Mosquito species have traditionally been the main cause of the spread of West Nile virus, with August and September being the peak hours for WNV mosquito activity. The abatement area wants to remind residents to “fight against bites” while outside during the hours from dusk to dawn. We recommend wearing trousers and a long-sleeved shirt and using a CDC-approved mosquito repellent such as DEET for personal protection. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has a dedicated site with up-to-date information on Zika travel warnings, precautions, and up-to-date research.go to https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html West Nile fever can be a serious illness that usually spreads to animals and humans when bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people infected with West Nile show no symptoms, but more serious illnesses can occur. Symptomatic individuals develop fever, headache, body pain, malaise, nausea, vomiting, eye pain, and sometimes swelling of the lymph nodes and skin rash 2 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. You must to do something before you go on. More severe infections may be related to the central nervous system. The Southeastern Idaho Health Department proposes ways to reduce the risk of WNV by taking the following precautions: Outdoors, use insect repellents containing EPA-registered active ingredients such as DEET and picaridin (apply according to the manufacturer’s instructions). In addition, certain products, including permethrin, include clothing, shoes, mosquito nets, and camping equipment. Follow the package instructions.

At dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active and feeding, use insect repellent and wear long sleeves, trousers and loose clothing. If possible, consider staying indoors during these times.

Install appropriate screens on windows and doors to keep out mosquitoes.

Drain the water from flowerpots, buckets and barrels to remove mosquito breeding grounds. Change the water in your pet’s dish and change the water in the bird bath and feeding trough at least twice a week. Make holes in the tire swings and old tires to allow water to drain. Empty or set aside the children’s water pool when not in use.

Do not over-irrigate lawns, gardens, or meadows.









