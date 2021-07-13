Early numbers show an increase in COVID-19 as authorities are urging more people to be vaccinated.

Cases of new COVID-19 appear to be on the rise again, raising concerns that a mutant epidemic of coronavirus has invaded Wisconsin.

As of Monday, the rate of virus-positive tests has doubled from three weeks ago, according to the Wisconsin Department of Homeland Health (DHS).

DHS spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsit said Monday that the last two weeks reported at one time were tentative, and delays in data reporting add uncertainty to the most direct trends.

Nonetheless, state health officials are watching over fears that cases will increase elsewhere and the pace of vaccination will slow down. More and more new cases are likely to come from variants of the virus that are more easily transmitted, state and national health officials have reported, including a mutant labeled Delta. ..

“The proportion of cases identified as delta is increasing across the country,” Julie Willems van Dyck, deputy director of health in Wisconsin, said at an online press conference on Friday, July 9. It was. And in Arkansas, there is a surge in COVID disease. The surge is filling up again beyond the capacity of hospital beds and ICUs. “

So far, that hasn’t happened in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported on Monday that 100 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, 32 of whom were in the intensive care unit. However, the number of people in the hospital increased by 20 on the final day.

Every day, public health professionals get the average number of newly identified cases in the last 7 days. This 7-day average provides a clearer picture of trends and their trajectories. This can be difficult to detect with daily fluctuations in numbers.

The 7-day average of positive virus tests on Monday was 1.6% of all tests performed. The 7-day average for the new positive test on June 22 was 0.7%. However, if some data is modified, these numbers may change, Goodsit said.

More than half (50.8%) of all Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated at least once, and 48% have been vaccinated, DHS reported on Monday.

However, vaccination rates vary widely across states. Last week, DHS updated a web page that publishes vaccination data showing immunization rates for individual census districts across the state.

“Vaccination rates are painfully low in urban neighborhoods. Many of these neighborhoods are home to people of color,” Van Dyck said on Friday. These areas “must be the focus of our efforts.”

She added that vaccination rates are also low in rural areas of the state and are an important target for public health efforts.

“These are, frankly, places at risk if the delta variant becomes established, and probably so in our state,” Van Dyck said. “And those people are at risk of illness, hospitalization, and death, and we have a cure for it — it’s called a vaccine.”

Number of so-called breakthrough cases of COVID-19 — — Infectious diseases in fully vaccinated people — — Since its inception in 2021, it has accounted for approximately 1% of all COVID-19 infections, according to DHS officials. National data also show that vaccinated people are much less likely to require hospitalization or die if infected than unvaccinated people. ..

Homeland Security officials believe that there are still people who want to be vaccinated but have not yet been vaccinated. Some may wait for one or more vaccines to get final approval from the federal government, according to Van Dyck. Currently, three vaccines are offered under an emergency use authorization, but two manufacturers have applied for full approval.

Morning newsletter Subscribe now.



