Delta Surge’can leave hundreds of thousands in long Covid’ | Long Covid

The decision to lift the rest of England’s Covid restrictions next Monday has accelerated the epidemic, even if delta variants have surged nationwide, and some leading scientists have “untapped” in terms of the number of people. He was suffering from a long covid that was expected to push the country into what he called the “territory.”

Ministers are told to anticipate at least 1 to 2 million coronavirus infections in the coming weeks. And while mass deployment of vaccines, starting with the elderly and vulnerable people, will dramatically reduce the rate of hospitalization and death, the wave could leave hundreds of thousands of young people with long-term health problems. there is, Researcher said..

Long Covid, also known as Postcovid Syndrome, explains Over a dozen symptoms You can tolerate it for several months after a positive virus test. Many patients experience debilitating malaise, shortness of breath, chest pain, sleep disorders, and memory and concentration problems. This is often referred to as “brain fog.”

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College, said evidence from multiple countries is that a significant number of people who get Covid, whether infected or not, are at risk of developing long-term illness. Says it suggests.

“There is a rule of thumb that every version of Covid we’ve seen on Earth has a 10-20% risk of long-term onset, whether asymptomatic, mild, severe, or hospitalized. And we haven’t seen any exceptions to that, “he said.

Given that Health Minister Sajid Javid warns that Covid infections can soon reach 100,000 people per day, Altman has 10,000 or 20,000 cases per day. States that it is reasonable to expect to develop a long covid. However, there are great uncertainties about long Covids, such as why some are more at risk than others, how long the symptoms last, and what treatments can help.

“It’s a nightmare for everyone to plan accurately because it’s so slippery to get,” Altman said. “We’re really in an unknown territory, so we don’t know where we’re heading, but we know enough that it looks pretty serious and pretty scary.”

No one really knows what causes a long covid. Many researchers suspect that it is a number of different conditions with a mixture of root causes. Some illnesses can be caused by cell damage, such as lung scarring, which occurs when the virus infects tissues. Another possibility is that the virus stays in the intestines and forms small reservoirs.

However, there is increasing evidence that the majority of long Covids are caused by the effects of the virus on immune defense. Like glandular fever, it seems to disrupt parts of the immune system. And it can’t fight the virus and can cause the production of rogue antibodies known as “autoantibodies” that turn on the body instead.

Recent studies by multiple UK institutions Convalescent studies Long covids were found to be significantly more common in middle age (17%) than in younger people (7.8%). But long covids are much more serious than others: about 1.2% of 20-year-olds interviewed for research and 4.8% of middle-aged people have their illness affecting their daily lives. He said it was serious enough.

The study further found that women were 50% more likely to report symptoms than men, and those with asthma were 30% more likely to develop symptoms than those without a history of symptoms. Everyone may have an explanation for how the immune system works.

Dr. Claire Steves, an epidemiologist and senior author of recovery studies at King’s College London, said especially for the next six weeks or so, as England has opened and there are so many young adults who have not yet been fully vaccinated. Said it was dangerous. But she says the vaccine provided hope to protect people from long-term covids as well as acute covids. In a study to be published later this week, Steves and her colleagues show that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of long-term covids.

“Twice vaccination shows a very clear reduction in the risk of long covids in all age groups,” she said. “We know that vaccines really help reduce the risk of infection in the first place, and if you’re unlucky enough to get Covid, we’re far more at risk for your long Covid. It shows that it will decrease. “

For those who have already been fighting Covid for a long time, Steves says people generally improve over time. “Even those who still have symptoms are improving and are better than they were three or six months ago,” she said. “But there is this series of individuals who have had a very long change in their ability to actually function.”

Ultimately, scientists need to dissociate the biological markers of the disease and the mechanisms that turn common covid infections into longer, more debilitating covids. With that information as a weapon, researchers can create state tests. “If you understand the underlying mechanism, you can take all the millions of people on the planet who can’t prove to anyone that you’re sick. Employers, family doctors, health insurance companies And not. – And you can give them a definitive and objective test and say you have that profile, you can get into the care path, “Altman said. Said.

Knowledge of the mechanism can also lead scientists to preventative drugs that block the sequence of events that cause long covids. “After all, in terms of personal, medical, social and economic impacts, it’s the aftermath, not the viral infection, that blows things away,” he added.