Physicians watching COVID infection among vaccinated and immunosuppressed people
Kansas City, Kansas — Local healthcare professionals are concerned about COVID-19 cases in people who have been punched out or vaccinated.
University of Kansas Health System Physician We suspect that these vaccinated patients may endanger the immune system. This is a major risk due to the proliferation of delta variants nationwide.
At KU Hospital, there are currently 39 COVID patients in the ICU, 32 of whom are unvaccinated.
Vaccinated patients are primarily immunosuppressed for a variety of reasons. One reason is organ transplantation. The other is chemotherapy. Certain drugs can also suppress the immune system.
Local health authorities are also worried about COVID-19 cases in children.
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health spokesman George Deepenbrock said his 6-year-old son was not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine.
“So we’re obviously worried about him. We want him to be smart and safe. So he’s wearing a mask at summer school and we’re public If we go to a place, we do it in solidarity with him. I think many parents do, “said Diepenbrock.
Last week, six of the new COVID cases in Douglas County were among people who were too young to be vaccinated.
According to Douglas County, about a quarter of new cases occurred in fully vaccinated individuals.
The same percentage of breakdowns occur in the case of the KU Health System.
“In total, only a quarter are vaccinated. Therefore, 75% are unvaccinated. At ICU, almost 80% are unvaccinated,” said the KU Health System infection. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, a illness specialist, said.
“We see a significant increase, which means that the number of patients is increasing, but at one point it has dropped to five and nearly 40, and seven of them are vaccinated and know more. We need to do a little more research to do this, “what are the profiles of those patients,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at KUHealthSystem.
“It’s weird to take a step back and look at it, saying that there aren’t many breakthrough infections, but again, even 20% or 25%, some breakthroughs. Infections are seen, which is a bit higher than I had hoped for, “Stites said.
Stites said that immunized vaccinated people should wear masks — advice he gives outside the pandemic.
“Currently, ICU has fully vaccinated transplant patients, but other fully vaccinated patients appear to have chronic illness,” says Stites.
“I think a common thread will be this: if you are really immune weakened, you may need a third shot,” Stites said.
However, health leaders do not want this information to discourage people from vaccination.
“It’s confusing. There’s a lot of information, especially in the Delta variant. But we’re most worried because we don’t have to go to the hospital just to shout from the roof that the vaccine has been shown to be effective. You don’t have to overwhelm your healthcare system, “Diepenblock said.
