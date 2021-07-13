Delta mutant, the predominant covid-19 strain in circulation worldwide: WHO

New Delhi: First detected in India, Delta variant According to the World Health Organization, the SARS CoV2 virus is currently present in more than 104 countries and is expected to soon become the leading covid-19 strain prevalent worldwide.

“Delta variants are rushing around the world at a scorching pace, causing a new surge in cases and deaths. Where vaccination rates are high, delta variants are spreading rapidly, especially for defenseless and vulnerable people. It has been infected and is steadily putting pressure on the health care system. “

WHO noted that Delta and other highly infectious variants are causing a wave of catastrophic cases, leading to numerous hospitalizations and deaths. “Even countries where public health measures alone have successfully prevented the early waves of the virus are now in the midst of a catastrophic outbreak,” Tedros said.

Tedros emphasized the strength of the delta variant and said the world is monitoring in real time as the covid-19 virus continues to change and become more infectious. At the beginning of June, WHO warned that the delta variant was the most infectious of all variants identified so far and was rapidly spreading to unvaccinated populations.

Variants of concern detected in the Indian community sample are alpha (3,969), beta (149), and gamma (1). There is another strain of B.1.617, Delta and Kappa (16,238 total) variants first observed in Maharashtra, associated with the abnormal elevations observed in some districts of the state.

Dr. Sujeet Kumar Singh, director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), recently said that 90% of covid-19 cases in India are caused by delta mutations. “This strain is more contagious, has stronger binding of lung cells to receptors, can reduce monoclonal antibody response, and has the potential for post-vaccination immune evasion,” he added. It was.

According to the Ministry of Health, the delta variant, also known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.617, has about 15 to 17 mutations. It was first reported in October 2020. More than 60% of Maharashtra cases in February 2021 were associated with the delta mutation. Indian scientists have identified a delta variant and submitted it to a global database.

The Government of India has announced in a national covid-19 vaccination campaign that both covaxin and covishield administered under the vaccination program are effective against alpha, beta, gamma, and delta variants. Has been emphasized.

The Union Ministry of Health recently confirmed that the Delta variant is behind the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in India.

