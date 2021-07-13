Experts say Americans need to make choices to avoid a surge in Covid

When COVID-19 With increasing cases and hospitalizations in low-vaccination communities, experts say Americans are faced with the choice of being vaccinated or continuing to address the effects of a pandemic.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a medical analyst at CNN and a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, said, “We can’t do that either way. You can’t inoculate it. It doesn’t work. ” The university said on Monday.

Covid-19 cases increased The spread of the more contagious Delta variant has seen a 47% surge over the past week, but not all communities have been affected in the same way.

About one-third of the country’s cases came from five states: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, and Nevada, Reiner said. And the impact was most felt among unvaccinated people. Of all deaths from the virus in June, more than 99% were unvaccinated, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We need to choose the side, and the side needs to be vaccinated,” Reiner said. “We have the tools to put this down-we can put it down this summer-but the way to do it is vaccination.”

To get more Americans vaccinated, authorities need to address the reasons behind some hesitation in the population.

For some, the vaccine has not been fully approved, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said CNN is only a matter of time. Also, for some people, political division has banned vaccination, but Reiner is a virus that should be considered an enemy, not a vaccine, as more than 600,000 Americans have died. I emphasized that there is.

In Arkansas, one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States at 35% according to CDC data, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was skeptical of vaccination as a black, but now it’s all. How to ensure that residents of the country are shot.

“It’s serious and you don’t have to kill anyone to really believe in research and science. What we continue to do is data-driven policy and research, and everything we do in government. This is just another thing, and again, it saves lives, “Scott said.

“Nothing has changed” after the Pfizer booster meeting

Federal health officials met with vaccine maker Pfizer / BioNTech on Monday to discuss when and when additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are needed.

Pfizer presented data to federal health officials for about an hour, suggesting that boosters may soon be needed to maintain Covid-19 protection, but Forch told CNN after the meeting, “Actually. Nothing has changed. “

Based on current data, he said federal health agencies such as the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration are not ready to recommend boosters.

“It’s very clear that their data is part of a much larger puzzle,” Forch told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

The meeting was held last week after Pfizer confirmed that the coronavirus vaccine had weakened immunity and said it had begun efforts to develop booster shots to protect people from mutations.

“We will publish clearer data in peer-reviewed journals and work with regulators to ensure that vaccines continue to provide the best possible protection,” Pfizer said in a statement on Monday.

Fauci’s message that the general public wants to leave the conference is that booster’s argument does not mean that current vaccines do not provide adequate protection against the virus.

“What we’re talking about is definitely great, so it’s not necessarily how good they are,” he said. “The problem is the sustainability of the response, which is perfectly reasonable when dealing with vaccines.

“I don’t know how long that very high degree of protection will last. That’s what we’re talking about.”

Boosters are currently deprecated, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be advised by the entire population or certain vulnerable groups at any given time, he said.

For example, Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said Monday that it was surprising that there was no discussion during the briefing on boosters for immunocompromised people.

“Tsunami” coming to unvaccinated Americans

CNN Medical Analyst Sanjay Gupta said Monday that unvaccinated Americans have a very high prevalence.

Dr. Howard Jarvis, an emergency physician in Springfield, Missouri, told CNN on Monday that all patients with his illness had not been vaccinated.

“If they are ill enough to be admitted to the hospital, they are not vaccinated. It is the absolute common denominator among those patients,” he said. “I can see regrets on their faces. Are you vaccinated against them because we want to know? And it is clear that many of them regret (vaccination). Not).”

In St. Louis County, Missouri, officials said new cases had increased by 63% in the last two weeks, and county official Sam Page said “the storm surge is coming to unvaccinated people.”

The St. Louis County Public Health Service reports that Covid-19-related hospitalization rates have increased by 36% in the last two weeks in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

“This variant is spreading rapidly and it has the ability to then devastate them, so it’s very important to get vaccinated now,” Page said. ..

CNN’s Kendall Lanier, Kaitlin Collins, Amanda Sealy, Lauren Mascarenhas, Deidre McPhillips and Steve Almasy contributed to this report.