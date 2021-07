WHO experts warn that “we haven’t survived the worst pandemic” as the rules are relaxed.

“It’s too early to talk about massive relaxation and freedom,” said a World Health Organization envoy on Covid-19, despite the deployment of the vaccine in the United Kingdom. “Pandemic is going wild all over the world,” Dr. David Navarro said on Radio 4’s Today show, “I don’t think we’ve survived the worst.” Asked about the switch to government personal responsibility, he said: People who are ill, partly because of the risk of death, and partly because of the perception of the long risk of Covid. “We need to be clear about this particular issue. What does it mean to call attention? It is important that everyone knows the best possible advice on how to prevent infection. “I admit that vaccination has changed the nature of the British equation, but to be honest, it’s too early to talk about large-scale mitigation and freedom when the development curve is soaring. “Yes, I’m relaxed, but I don’t have these mixed messages about what’s going on. This dangerous virus hasn’t disappeared. The variant has returned and has already been vaccinated. I’m threatening. We have to take it seriously. “ Dr. Navarro urged people to continue precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. “People will often be encouraged to continue practicing what they have learned to do well, a technique for reducing the risk of spreading the virus,” he said today. “But most importantly, we need a public health system that helps identify sick people and quickly and effectively isolate them. This must be done everywhere to prevent spikes. there is.” It comes as Boris Johnson has announced that England will push for a blockade despite the continued surge in Covid-19 infections. At a press conference in Downing Street, Johnson admitted that the pandemic was “not over” and urged people to proceed cautiously. At the same time, postponing deregulation to the fall risks resuming when schools return from summer vacation and spend more time indoors as the weather gets colder, he said. Nicola Sturgeon will announce on Monday whether the Scottish coronavirus restrictions can be relaxed as planned. The prime minister said he hopes to move nationwide to level 0 from 19 July, depending on the latest number of cases, hospitalizations and vaccination deployments.





Tap to play The video will play automatically soon 8 Cancel Play now The Welsh government will begin the next step on Wednesday. The latest daily official figures show that as of 9 am on Monday, cases continue to surge with infections confirmed in an additional 34,471 laboratories in the United Kingdom. Current modeling does not predict wave peaks until mid-August. With 1,000-2,000 hospitalizations per day in mid-August, the death toll is expected to reach 100-200 per day.

