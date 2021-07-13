Legalization of marijuana associated with a temporary reduction in opioid-related emergency visits





Assistant Professor, Department of Health Policy Management, Graduate School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh.

In the states that legalize recreational marijuana, visits to opioid-related emergency departments are declining in the short term, especially among men aged 25-44, according to an analysis led by the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health. Published in the journal today Health economicsStudies show that entertainment cannabis control is not associated with increased opioid-related emergency department visits, even after the temporary decline has disappeared. “This is not trivial. A reduction in opioid-related emergency department visits, even for six months, is a welcome development in public health,” said Pitt, the lead author. Dr. Coleman Drake, an assistant professor of the Faculty of Health, said. Of health policy and management. “But that said, cannabis liberalization may provide some help in curbing opioid epidemics, but it’s likely not a panacea.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the opioid epidemic in the United States has accelerated in recent years, with more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths between June 2019 and May 2020. This is the highest ever in a year. To date, 19 states have legalized recreational cannabis. That is, almost half of the US population lives in states with recreational cannabis law. Drake and his colleagues analyzed data on opioid-involved emergency department visits from 29 states between 2011 and 2017. The study included four states that legalized recreational marijuana during that period: California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada. The remaining 25 states acted as controls. In four states with the Cannabis Control Law, visits to opioid-related emergency departments decreased by 7.6% in the six months since the law came into force, compared to states that did not enforce such laws. Upon closer examination, the team found that men and adults between the ages of 25 and 44 primarily promoted the decline. Previous studies have shown that men and young adults make up the majority of people who use cannabis, so it makes sense that they are the most affected by entertainment law. Says. The decline in opioid emergency visits has not lasted for the past six months, but he said it was encouraging that visits would not increase beyond the baseline after the adoption of recreational marijuana. This indicates that recreational marijuana is not acting as a “gateway” to opioids. “We cannot clearly conclude from the data why these laws are associated with a temporary decline in opioid-related emergency department visits, but based on our findings and previous literature, pain relief. People who use opioids in the world are likely to be replacing cannabis, at least temporarily, “said Drake. “Cannabis can be served Pain relief For those who use opioids, but cannabis is ultimately not a cure Opioid use disorder.. Still, this is good news for state policy makers.States can fight Opioid epidemic By expanding and reducing access to opioid use disorder treatment Opioid Used with Recreation cannabis law. These policies are not mutually exclusive. Rather, both are steps in the right direction. ” Legitimate cannabis stores are associated with reduced opioid deaths in the United States For more information:

Coleman Drake et al, recreational cannabis and opioid-related emergency department visit rates, Health economics (2021). Coleman Drake et al, recreational cannabis and opioid-related emergency department visit rates,(2021). DOI: 10.1002 / hec.4377 Provided by

University of Pittsburgh





