COVID test as easy as breathing

In May, musicians from dozens of countries gathered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for the Eurovision Song Contest. In the course of the competition, performers wearing sequined dresses, ornate crowns, or, in some cases, giant angel wings, fastened their belts and fought for a chance to win the title.

But before they were allowed on stage, they had to pass another test: the breath test.

When they arrived at the venue, the musicians were asked to exhale on a water bottle-sized device called SpiroNose, Respiratory compounds were analyzed to detect signs of coronavirus infection. If the result returns negative, the performer is allowed to compete.



Manufactured by the Dutch company Breathomix, SpiroNose is just one of many breath-based COVID-19 tests under development worldwide. In May, the Singapore Health Organization granted tentative approval to two such tests conducted by domestic companies Breathonix and Silver Factory Technology.And researchers at Ohio State University said they US Food and Drug Administration For emergency permission of their COVID-19 drinking detector.

Paul Thomas, a chemist at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, said: “This is not a science fiction novel.”

Scientists have long been interested in creating portable devices that allow people to quickly and painlessly screen for their illness simply by breathing in. However, this dream has proven difficult to achieve. Various illnesses can cause similar respiratory changes. Diet, like smoking and drinking, can affect the chemicals that someone exhales and can complicate the detection of illness.

Still, scientists say that advances in sensor technology and machine learning combined with new research and investment triggered by pandemics mean that the moment of drinking detectors to detect illness may have finally arrived. I will.

“I have been working in the field of respiratory research for nearly 20 years,” he said. University of California, Davis.. “And in the meantime, we’ve seen it progress from the early stages to what we think is really close to deployment.”

Respiratory biology

Human breathing is complicated. Each time you exhale, hundreds of gases called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are released. It is a by-product of respiration, digestion, cell metabolism and other physiological processes. The disease can disrupt these processes and alter the mix of VOCs released by the body.

For example, people with diabetes may breathe with a fruity or sweet scent. The odor is caused by ketones, a chemical that is produced when the body begins to burn fat instead of glucose for energy. This is a metabolic state known as ketosis.

“The idea that exhaled breath can retain diagnostic potential has been around for some time,” Davis said. “There are reports in ancient Greek and ancient Chinese medical training textbooks that mention the use of odors as a way for doctors to guide clinical practice.”

State-of-the-art technology can detect more subtle chemical changes, and machine learning algorithms can identify patterns in breath samples from people with specific illnesses. In recent years, scientists have used these methods to identify unique “breath marks” of lung cancer, liver disease, tuberculosis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, and other conditions. (Davis and her colleagues used VOC profiles to distinguish cells infected with various strains of influenza.)

Prior to the COVID hit, Breathomix was developing an electronic nose to detect several other respiratory illnesses.

“We train the system.” OK, this is the smell of asthma, this is the smell of lung cancer, “said Rianne de Fries, chief technology officer and science director of the company. “That is, building a big database and finding patterns in big data.”

Last year, the company (and many other researchers in the field) pivoted and began trying to identify the breath of COVID-19. For example, during the first surge of the virus in the spring of 2020, British and German researchers collected breath samples from 98 people who appeared in hospitals with respiratory symptoms. (Participants were asked to exhale into a disposable tube, after which the researchers used a syringe to extract a breathing sample.)

Researchers reported that 31 patients were found to be infected with COVID, and the remaining patients had various diagnoses such as asthma, bacterial pneumonia, and heart failure. Breath samples from people with COVID-19 contained high levels of aldehydes, compounds produced when cells or tissues were damaged by inflammation, and ketones. This is consistent with studies suggesting that the virus can damage the pancreas and cause ketosis.

Patients with COVID also had low levels of methanol. This may indicate that the virus has inflamed the gastrointestinal system or killed the methanol-producing bacteria that inhabit it. The study’s co-author, Thomas, said that these respiratory changes combine to “give us the COVID-19 signal.”

Waiting to exhale

Several other studies have also detected respiratory-specific chemical patterns in COVID-19 patients, with some devices claiming impressive results. In a study by SpiroNose with 4,510 participants, a team of Dutch researchers reported that the device correctly identified at least 98% of people infected with the virus, even in a group of asymptomatic participants. Did. (This study, including Breathomix researchers, has not yet been peer-reviewed.)

However, research found that SpiroNose had a relatively high false positive rate. Due to this issue, the device does not provide consumers with a definitive diagnosis. The result returns negative or uncertain. In that case, a standard polymerase chain reaction test is performed.

According to de Vries, dozens of Dutch test sites are currently using this machine, but there are some issues. In May, Science reported that Amsterdam’s public health authorities stopped using SpiroNose after 25 false negatives. Authorities later determined that user error was the main cause and resumed screening for SpiroNose, deVries said.

Other groups are working on their own drinking detectors. Researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will identify the breath traces of COVID in children and identify breath markers for a rare but dangerous complication, now known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). It is said.

“Frontline clinicians are really struggling with the children we need to worry about most,” said Dr. Audrey Odom John, an infectious disease specialist at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, who is leading the study. Said.

In addition to studying VOCs released by COVID patients, Davis and her colleagues are analyzing what is known as exhaled fluid, small droplets of fluid present in exhaled breath, or concentrated solutions of aerosols. These aerosols contain complex biomolecules of all kinds, including proteins, peptides, antibodies, and inflammatory markers.

They want to find biomarkers that help doctors predict which COVID-19 patients are most likely to be severely ill.

“I think it will be part of a clinical weapon that not only allows clinicians to make quick diagnoses, but also tries to understand what the trajectory of that particular patient is,” she said. ..

Other teams are working on creating a breath test that looks for the virus itself.Researcher University of Washington For example, St. Louis is developing a biosensor coated with a small antibody fragment or Nanobody that binds to SARS-CoV-2. If someone is spitting out virus particles, they need to attach to the Nanobodies and activate the sensor.





Passed the sense of smell test



Interest in technology is fierce. Perena Gouma, a materials scientist at The Ohio State University, who applied for FDA approval for the COVID-19 drinking detector, said from colleges, theaters, sports leagues, travel authorities, and anyone else who wants to get this device. He said he had already been contacted.

“I don’t think anyone isn’t excited about the possibility of having a breath test under the influence of this pandemic,” she said.

However, this approach still needs to be validated in large studies and remains unanswered to basic scientific questions.

“For example, a blood test is well established to have a normal range of hemoglobin levels and white blood cell counts, for example,” said analytical chemist Oliver Gould. Western England University.. “So, of course, it’s very easy to see when something is wrong.”

Those reference ranges do not yet exist for breathing, he said.

Researchers said they didn’t expect breath-based tests to completely replace other diagnostic tests.

“Do you think your pediatrician’s office will use alcohol detectors? Probably not,” John said. “What I really find the breath test useful is that a lot of people need to be screened quickly. Can all the kids in school be screened on Monday? It’s before people enter the mall or bounce house. Will you do it? ”

And once the technology is developed and validated, it can theoretically be used to screen for a variety of diseases.

“The thing about breath tests is that if you have the skills, you can learn new illness signals very quickly,” said Thomas.

Therefore, the research currently being conducted may bring long-term benefits.

“We are developing the tools we need to help fight the next illness,” said Edward De Mauro, an engineer at Rutgers University working on COVID drinking detectors. “Even if the pandemic is over, it’s very valuable not to sit down. It’s not our breathtaking time.”

