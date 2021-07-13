Dozens more delta outbreaks in the county as England prepares to lift Covid’s restrictions





The number of delta cases in the county continues to grow. However, the UK Health Department said hospitalizations and deaths have not increased as well, following a sharp increase in cases across the UK. By July 7, 902 cases of the first delta variant identified in India had been recorded in the county, according to UK Public Health Service figures. There are 490 cases in Telford and Wrekin and 412 cases in Shropshire. This was 67 more than the 345 recorded in Shropshire last week and 57 more than 433 in Telford and Wrekin. Last week identified was one of 14,530 cases of variants recorded across West Midlands, the fifth most affected region in nine regions of England. The largest numbers continued to be identified in the northwest, with 60,669 cases of delta variants recorded. A total of 216,249 cases were recorded in the UK as a whole, with an additional 54,268 cases recorded last week. This is a 34% increase. According to PHE, Delta variants currently account for about 99 percent of sequenced cases in the United Kingdom. Dr. Jenny Harries, CEO of UKHSA, said: “This is because two doses of the available vaccine provide a high level of protection against the delta mutant. “Getting both jabs is the best way to keep you and the people you love safe, so get ahead as soon as you qualify.” Various PHE numbers indicate that by June 21, the majority of people hospitalized with the Delta variant in the United Kingdom had not been vaccinated. About three-quarters of people under the age of 50 and one-third of people over the age of 50. As of June 21, 257 people were confirmed to have this coronavirus strain and died within 28 days of the positive test in the United Kingdom. Dr. Harry’s added: “As we approach the end of the planned limits, we must be cautious and cautious. “The number of cases is increasing nationwide, and vaccines provide excellent protection, but not 100 percent protection. “Be wise and always follow” hands, face, space, fresh air “and take tests as needed. “ Of the 216,249 cases recorded across the UK, 180,643 have been identified in England, 28,559 in Scotland, 3,666 in Wales and 3,381 in Northern Ireland.

