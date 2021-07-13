Diabetes increases the risk of COVID-19

Studies have shown that patients with COVID-19 who have diabetes are more likely to have a worse prognosis than those who do not, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

And they are at increased risk of death.

Diabetes is more common among patients with severe COVID-19, according to a DHSS news release.

One study by Diabetologia, a monthly peer-reviewed journal focusing on diabetes, found that 24% of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 were diagnosed with prediabetes (higher than normal blood glucose but type 2 diabetes). Will be). A hospital in Wuhan Province, China, said diabetics are likely to require hospitalization and admission to the intensive care unit.

Studies in the United Kingdom show that hospitalized COVID-19 patients with uncontrolled diabetes are at greater risk of death.

A Number of factors According to DHSS, it affects the prognosis and mortality risk of COVID-19. However, doctors see worse results in people with multiple conditions, including diabetes. Each additional factor increases the risk of more severe cases of COVID-19.

Having diabetes or pre-diabetes has a negative impact on all health consequences. It can increase the risk of many serious health problems such as diabetic neuropathy, kidney disease, heart disease, stroke and heart attack.

About 38,000 people are diagnosed with diabetes each year in Missouri. People who are prone to type 2 diabetes can reverse their risk through a healthy diet and physical activity.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program shows that people with pre-diabetes who participate in structured lifestyle changes can reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58% (71% for people over the age of 60). ..

Visit reverseyourrisk.com to find programs and resources and take simple quizzes to see if you are at risk of developing diabetes.