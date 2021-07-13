How Mercy’s Doctors Are Fighting Springfield’s COVID Spike





Mercy Hospital Springfield has opened its sixth COVID ward, the most at any point in the pandemic. Now they are getting some additional help from Washington.

Washington, Missouri — A glass door slides open at Mercy Hospital in Washington, with staff entering and exiting for shift changes. Soon, two doctors will take on another task. It is a temporary mission at a sister location in the southwestern part of the state, where cases of coronavirus are currently on the rise. Mercy Hospital Springfield had 134 COVID patients on Monday afternoon, a higher number than the previous peak. “32 people are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilator,” Cheif Medical Officer said. Dr. Ann Elizabeth Morhart said standing outside the entrance to the Washington emergency room. “TThe hat looks pretty amazing. This exceeds the normal ICU capacity and must overflow to other units. “ Two of Washington’s three intensive care unit specialists are heading to other facilities in the Mercy system, Mohart said. The· Springfield Hospital has just opened a sixth COVID ward, The most so far. “If you feel alone in that dark time, it can be morally devastating,” Mohart said of the stress of ICU work during a pandemic. “But I’ve heard from a Springfield colleague that the fact that brothers and sisters from all over the province appeared there today has boosted their morale completely.” Springfield staff say the extra hands are greatly appreciated. “When we can’t do the best job we know we have to do, it causes more and more stress and burnout,” said Vicky Goode, Executive Director of Emergency Trauma Care at Mercy Hospital Springfield. I did. Cases in the St. Louis area continue to grow as local doctors head to hotspots. 63% jump in 2 weeks.. Dr. Sampage, an executive in St. Louis County, said on Monday morning, “The tsunami is heading towards unvaccinated people, and this variant is spreading rapidly, and this variant has the ability to devastate subsequent people. I have. “ Mohart says he is ready to adapt when the tide changes. “Obviously none of us have a crystal ball, so no one of us knows what the next few weeks and months will bring,” Mohart said, “Springfield is already us. I told him. “Will be soon [Interstate] 44, and we will be there to fill those shifts. “ Mohart said he changed the schedule and used telemedicine to fill vacant seats locally. She also adds that the best way to help medical professionals is to get a COVID vaccine. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

