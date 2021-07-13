Lambda Covid Variant: What is it? Did it affect Norfolk?





The first case of a Covid mutant of interest, known as the Lambda mutant, has been identified in the United Kingdom. The UK Public Health Service released its first lambda risk assessment on Friday, indicating that eight cases had been detected nationwide by July 5. Currently, no cases have been reported in eastern England, with six in London, one in the West Midlands and one in the southwest. The UK Public Health Service has linked these cases to travel abroad, and its Covid Incident Director said the variant was “watching closely” for its prevalence. The Lambda mutant was designated as a mutant (VUI) under investigation on June 23, following a remarkable mutation and an increasing number of international cases. You may also want to see: It is also known as C.37 and has many mutations that may increase transmissibility or increase resistance. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified it as a mutant strain of interest on June 14.









The blockade of the area will be a “last resort” to combat the new rise in coronavirus in Norfolk, the director of public health said.Photo: Norfolk County Council

-Credit: Archant Diane Steiner, Deputy Director of Public Health in Norfolk, said: The UK Public Health Service will closely monitor the situation as this is a variant under investigation. Virus mutations are not unexpected. “The way to prevent the spread of Covid variants is the same. If you are vaccinated and have symptoms or a positive test result, you should self-quarantine, follow travel quarantine rules, be regularly tested, and have your hands. Wash and make sure you have enough fresh air. You meet others. “ The earliest documented sample was reported in Peru and has been found in 26 countries so far, with 2,077 cases associated with C.37. Dr Alicia Demirjian, COVID Incident Director at Public Health England, said: PHE is working with academic partners to conduct research to better understand the effects of mutations on viral behavior. “This variant is endemic, we are closely monitoring the situation in the country where cases are detected in the UK, we are testing our contacts and we will make targeted case discoveries as needed. “

