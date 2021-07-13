Health
Staten Island sees a rise in the case of Covid-19
weather: Sprinkled in the morning, then mostly cloudy, with scattered afternoon storms. High in the late 70’s.
Alternative parking lot: Valid until Monday (Eid al-Adha).
Covid-19 cases are increasing in some parts of New York City as concerns grow about the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus.
The 7-day equal temperament of positive test results increased to 1.27 percent as of Saturday. According to the latest data From the city’s health department after a few weeks of reduced cases and low hospitalization rates.
Last week, on average, there were 328 new, potentially confirmed cases each day.
Here’s what you need to know:
data
Staten Island has the highest test positive rate in the city, 2.45 percent. The autonomous region has reported 113 reported cases in the last 7 days and has the top three hospitalization rate zip codes in the city.
Dr. Dave Chokshi, a city health commissioner, said the increase in positive Staten Island cases was likely due to the number of young, unvaccinated residents.
“Not being vaccinated is probably the most dangerous time,” said Dr. Chokshi. During a press conference on Monday. “That’s why we confirmed that we are making vaccination efforts as urgent as possible so that we can extend vaccination protection to as many people as possible.”
The state of New York lifted virtually all pandemic-related restrictions on June 15, after 70% of adult residents were vaccinated at least once. Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, said the increase in cases reminds us that the pandemic is not over.
“This needs to be a wake-up call,” added Dr. El Salvador, “to remind people of what they can do to enhance vaccination uptake, encourage testing, and protect themselves and their loved ones. All efforts must be made to. “
response
At a press conference on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was important to vaccinate more New Yorkers through community efforts such as mobile vaccination sites, domestic vaccinations and referral bonuses for vaccination. I emphasized sex.
As of Monday, 4.4 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated and 4.8 million have been vaccinated at least once, De Blasio said.
“All previous efforts are why hospitalization rates are getting lower and lower,” said De Blasio. “We monitor the data very carefully and will continue to consider the various options we need to do to respond to the situation as the situation progresses.”
From the Times
Homeless people’s plight at New York City Center plans to revive Manhattan
Eric Adams’ victory is a “watershed moment” for black leaders in New York
And finally: tourists rediscover the modified subway
Ali Kate Cherkis wrote in The Times:
John F. Kennedy was in the White House the last time Richard McKee got on the New York City Subway. He is now retired and vaccinated, flying here from Northern California in June, wrapping his camera around his neck and heading underground to photograph murals and installations at subway stations.
I felt the situation was different from when McKee was last here in 1962. “For one thing, the subway is cleaner. It’s quieter.”
McKee is one of the many tourists on the newly reopened New York City that he met on the subway this year. So far, at least, travel and hotel costs are still relatively low, tempting young people, retirees and families to travel.
Natasha Verti and Chiari Bakar took a train from Philadelphia in early June to celebrate Verti’s 24th birthday.
“She had never experienced New York nightlife before,” said 26-year-old Bacar. “I’ve been in New York for years and thought it was a great place to escape for her birthday.”
Mr. Bakar said the train was normal and “the spirit of the city is back.”
The Ortega family, who traveled from Bogotá, Colombia to New York in June, struck several major landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building. They planned a trip before the outbreak of Quinceañera in Sarasofia Ortega.
Sarah Sophia’s father, Edgar Ortega, who had previously been to New York, said he enjoyed taking the subway, which was cleaner and less busy than his previous visit.
Matthew Gerson traveled from Washington in mid-June to visit his girlfriend during the summer vacation at law school, who lived in the Bedford-Stuyvesant district of Brooklyn.
“It was great to take the subway in New York,” said 25-year-old Gerson. “It’s a strong sense of security that life is gradually returning to normal. It’s like waking up from a long, bad dream.”
It’s Tuesday — get on.
Metropolitan Diary: Lifted
Dear Diary:
On my way to my first job, I stood on the corner of 52nd Street and 2nd Avenue, waiting for the light to change.
Suddenly I felt a bigger person lifting my body. I didn’t know who it was, but I didn’t feel threatened and I was just confused.
After regaining balance and calm, I looked up to make sure it was my father’s old friend.
“You seemed to need a hug,” he said with a smile.
Embarrassed, I laughed.
“I did it,” I said.
— Mark Finand
Illustration by Agnes Lee. Click here for Metropolitan Diary..
