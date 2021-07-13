Staten Island sees a rise in the case of Covid-19

The 7-day equal temperament of positive test results increased to 1.27 percent as of Saturday. According to the latest data From the city’s health department after a few weeks of reduced cases and low hospitalization rates.

Last week, on average, there were 328 new, potentially confirmed cases each day.

Here’s what you need to know:

data

Staten Island has the highest test positive rate in the city, 2.45 percent. The autonomous region has reported 113 reported cases in the last 7 days and has the top three hospitalization rate zip codes in the city.

Dr. Dave Chokshi, a city health commissioner, said the increase in positive Staten Island cases was likely due to the number of young, unvaccinated residents.

“Not being vaccinated is probably the most dangerous time,” said Dr. Chokshi. During a press conference on Monday. “That’s why we confirmed that we are making vaccination efforts as urgent as possible so that we can extend vaccination protection to as many people as possible.”