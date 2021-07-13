Survey reveals parents’ concerns about viral anxiety





60% of parents recognize that anxiety is the long-term effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on their child’s mental health. According to a survey of about 2,000 parents conducted by Walk-in My Shoes, a joint initiative of St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services and the National Council of Parents, about 5 children received some form of mental health support during a pandemic. It was one-third. The top three areas where parents felt they needed help to support their children in relation to anxiety (60%), coping strategies (44%), isolation and loneliness (41%). Please note that this is similar to the 2020 results. However, social media abuse between pandemics and stress has also been identified as a concern, with 26% and 27% of parents quoting them, respectively. More than half (55%) of parents are concerned that a pandemic will have a long-term impact on their child’s mental health, and 25% of parents will have children as society opens up in the coming months. Expressed concern about the readjustment of. Almost 20% of children received some form of mental health support during the pandemic process. 6% received private counseling, 3.5% received support from the HSE community, school counselors accounted for 2.7% of support, and local clubs accounted for 2%. The findings also highlighted parental concerns about children developing trust problems as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. This is due to both plan changes and last-minute cancellations, and a lack of trust in ourselves and others for compliance with public health guidelines. Lack of physical connectivity, aggression, overwhelming, and establishing and maintaining good relationships with friends and peers were among other concerns parents had for their children.

