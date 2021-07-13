Explanation-Why some people have stronger side effects of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine





Are you ready for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Vaccination against COVID 19 has been shown to reduce the risk, severity, long-term effects of infection, and transmission to other individuals. People are ready to be jabed, but many are worried about the possible side effects of the vaccine. To date, about 4 million people have received their first injections, and about 1 million have been fully vaccinated.Read again- Description: Why do some people not have a fever after vaccination? Is it harmful? After vaccination against COVID-19, many experienced side effects such as arm pain, malaise, headache, fever, and nausea. This indicates that the immune system responds well to the vaccine. On the other hand, many people have never experienced any side effects.According to the report of Indian eraIf you are waiting for a second dose of COVID-19 in the next phase of immunization, the side effects may be exponentially stronger than the first dose. But experts say that severe side effects shouldn’t bother you. Read again- New Coronavirus Symptoms in Post-Vaccinated Patients-Everything You Need to Know Why is the difference between the first and second side effects? The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is very important to protect us from the deadly coronavirus. The first dose of the vaccine initiates an inflammatory response and helps build antibodies, while the second dose activates memory cells.by Health line, The second dose tends to make the immune system more responsive. Therefore, stronger side effects. What are the side effects of the vaccine? According to experts, side effects can vary from vaccine to vaccine. With COVID-19 injections, the reaction can be severe. The goal of vaccination is to achieve long-term immunity by activating the second brand of immune response, adaptive immunity. Healthline reports summarize a person’s response to vaccination by innate differences in each person’s biochemical composition, environment, and personal history. After being jabed, people can have milder side effects. Many people experience fatigue and local reactions. Reportedly, serious side effects, including anaphylactic allergic reactions, are rare. People can also have diarrhea and vomiting. For most people, this inflammatory response from both the innate and adaptive immune systems is exaggerated and manifests itself as a side effect. Also, even if it works properly, it may not be at a level that can cause significant side effects. In any case, immunity to the virus is established.

