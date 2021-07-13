The number of coronavirus R rises above 2 and is set to rise





According to the latest RIVM calculations, coronavirus breeding rates have skyrocketed to the highest levels since the start of the pandemic at the end of June. The “R” number, which determines the number of people the average infected person infects with the virus, was calculated to be 2.17 on June 28. Aura Timen, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Control and Coordination, Told to parliamentary briefing The rise was caused by the mitigation of coronavirus control on June 26. Two-fifths of recent infections with known sources have occurred in open spaces such as restaurants, bars and nightclubs. “People’s homes have always been the number one source of information, but they have been overtaken by the food service industry,” Timen said. The R number is based on the date of infection and is calculated after approximately 14 days, taking into account the incubation period. If it exceeds 1, the disease is exponentially widespread. Between June 2nd and June 16th, the number of infections decreased by about 60%, falling below 0.8, but the more infectious Delta variants began to spread throughout the population and became infected later in the month. The rate has begun to rise. Mr Timen said the relaxation of the rules “cleaned up” the profits made in June and exacerbated the emergence of Delta stocks. “It may have been suppressed by high levels of vaccination. We were in a very strong epidemic downturn. The number of vaccines helped to compensate for the effects of the delta mutant. The highest R level recorded was 2.18 on February 24, three days before the first case in the Netherlands was confirmed. This number is expected to exceed that number in the coming weeks, as infections increased so much in the first week of July. Thank you for donating to DutchNews.nl The DutchNews.nl team would like to thank all the generous readers for their donations over the last few weeks. Your financial support has helped extend the scope of the coronavirus crisis in the evenings and weekends and keep you up to date with the latest developments. DutchNews.nl Was free for 14 years, but without the financial support of our readers, we cannot provide fair and accurate news and features about everything in the Netherlands. Your contribution makes this possible. If you haven’t donated yet but want to donate,

