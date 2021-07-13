Health
Long Covid Tests May Be Available Soon, Researchers
Shalonda Williams-Hampton, 32, is working on an antibody test to detect whether immunity to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has developed at the First Bapture Cathedral in Westbury, New York. We had a well-health health worker collect blood. May 13, 2020.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
According to scientists studying the effects of the condition, “Long Covid” (the name given to the ongoing symptoms that millions have reported suffering after Covid-19 infection) is “still. It’s here to “trouble us for a while.” However, there is hope that diagnostic tests may be developed soon.
Symptoms of long covids vary, but include ongoing fatigue, shortness of breath, memory loss, concentration problems (called “brain fog”), insomnia, chest pain, and dizziness. But that remains a poorly understood state, and scientists still don’t know why some people continue to have some symptoms after Covid, while others don’t.
Data collected in a UK study recently suggested that millions of people could be affected by a long covid after a coronavirus infection... To date, more than 187 million Covid cases have been recorded worldwide. Given that number, the potential amount of people who can be affected by long covids is important.
Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told CNBC on Tuesday: The virus will show 10% to 20% of them long-lasting symptoms. “
“You’re looking at people who have a long list of wheezing, shortness of breath, malaise, brain fog, and about 50 symptoms, so it’s really a thing and still keeps us for a while. It’s annoying. It’s our price. You have to pay and look at people’s lives, their jobs, and the provision of medical care to them, “he told CNBC’s SquawkBox Europe. It was.
Altmann states that the long Covid data is “very reproducible globally, whether in China, Bangladesh, France or the United States.”
Potential causes of long-term Covid being investigated by scientists include organ damage caused by Covid infection, post-infection immune system problems, or viral reactivation. Or perhaps a combination of factors.
One UK study published last October, Identified the main factors that increase the likelihood that a patient will suffer from the coronavirus for a long time, Age, weight, gender, etc. However, further research raises the hope that there may soon be tests to diagnose life-changing conditions that are poorly understood.
A long Covid test?
Altman of Imperial College is part of a team that analyzes long covids and analyzes blood samples of people who have covids to find out the cause.
Preview their early discoveries at BBC panorama program On Monday night, the team said they found irregular antibodies common in blood samples of people suffering from long covids.
Normally, the immune system initiates a defensive response by creating antibodies to fight the virus, but this doesn’t work and is sometimes called “autoantibodies” (sometimes called “illegal antibodies”) that attack healthy cells. ) May be generated.
Researchers led by Altman have found that such autoantibodies are common in people with long covids, although the number of blood samples analyzed in pilot studies is small. However, no autoantibodies were found in comparative blood samples of people who recovered quickly from the virus or who had never tested positive for Covid-19.
Nevertheless, the discovery of such irregular antibodies in people with long Covids could pave the way for simple diagnostic tests that analyze a person’s blood. If autoantibodies are found, long Covids can be diagnosed. And this, in turn, can help inform the patient’s treatment and recovery plans.
Talk to the BBCAltman said the findings are not yet groundbreaking, but are “very exciting advances.”
“One of the things we are absolutely convinced is that long Covids can come from any type of infection, including asymptomatic, mild and severe,” he told Panorama. ..
“The pilot data we have says you can pick up different patterns of autoimmunity in people who have really long Covids,” he said. While more research is needed, Altman said he is optimistic that a simple blood test that can diagnose long covids may be available within six months.
..
