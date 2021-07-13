There is no evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine is an “overwhelming” NHS service

July 13, 2021
What was claimed
The vaccination program overwhelmed the NHS.
Our verdict
There was no evidence to suggest that this was the case. Both the Royal College of GP and the NHS provider have addressed significant operational pressures for other reasons, but said the article’s concerns were not reflected in its members.
Website The Daily Expose Published the article There was a headline that the NHS was never overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients last year, but now it is due to the vaccination program.
There was no evidence to support this claim regarding the effects of the vaccine. Indeed, the evidence we have suggests that it is not true.
The article claims that the GP offers a vaccine program instead of seeing patients, which pushes many patients to hospitals and burdens patients suffering from side effects to the Covid-19 vaccine. Claims to be calling.
According to the article, “some of the systems are in demand at least 30% higher than they were before the pandemic.” “The exponential amount of side effects suffering from the Covid-19 vaccine may also be related to that (increased demand).”
There is some evidence of Specific trust Experienced pressure that’s all last yearIn the end, it is quite subjective whether the NHS is “overwhelmed”.
We spoke to the Royal College of General Practitioners, who said GP services were facing pressure, but not because of the workload of vaccination.
Professor Martin Marshall of the Royal College of General Practicing said in a full fact: The GP and our team have been working hard to provide a Covid vaccination program and ensure that patients continue to receive care.
“The influx of care-requiring patients is felt throughout the NHS, including general practice with practitioners, and is currently 24 million in the last four weeks, in addition to 75% of the Covid vaccination program. We have a record number of consultations, provided in primary care.
“This includes patients who may have hesitated to access the service during a pandemic due to concerns about Covid-19 contracts or overloading NHS services, patients on the hospital’s waiting list, and Physical or mental health was directly or indirectly affected by a pandemic. “
There is also no evidence that the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine contribute significantly to current hospital pressure.
Daily Expose quoted Number of side effects after vaccination Reported to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Written earlier, These reports alone are not evidence that the vaccine caused all these reactions.
The MHRA states that the “overwhelming majority” of these reports relate to injection site reactions that are “unrelated to more serious or persistent illness.”
It is unknown how many of these reactions were caused by the vaccine. I also don’t know if they needed hospital treatment. On the other hand, these numbers do not take into account side effects that were not reported in the Yellow Card Scheme.
However, representatives of the NHS Trust NHS provider He told FullFact that the side effects of the vaccine have not been reported to cause current pressure.
Saffron Cordery, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, said:
“This means that the trust can focus on dealing with the backlog of care, including processing the waiting list for planned surgery, which has grown to 5 million people.
“We know that the demand for mental health services, emergency and emergency care is also increasing, and that ambulances and community services are also under pressure.
“The success of the vaccination program means that medical services can continue to address these challenges without overwhelming them. Have both the first and second jabs available when called. Is recommended. “
This article is part of the facts of our job to check out potentially false photos, videos and stories on Facebook. You can read more about this — and find a way to report Facebook content —Here..For the purposes of that scheme, we evaluated this claim as follows: Partially wrong
While the NHS is facing operational pressure, there is no evidence that these are caused by vaccination as claimed in the heading.
