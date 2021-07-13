Return of Saskatchewan. COVID-19 restrictions are unlikely to occur after resumption: Minister of Health





Unless there is a major change in the situation at Regina-Saskatchewan COVID-19, the state health minister said it is unlikely to return to major restrictions. “I don’t think we’re considering restrictions anymore because of the vaccine. In an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina on Tuesday, Minister Paul Merriman said the only thing that changed this was vaccine resistance. This is the case when a mutant comes out. “ Meriman took over the state’s health portfolio in November, just as cases began to rise in Saskatchewan. He said he would not change the overall treatment of COVID-19 in the last 16 months, although there may be minor adjustments made to the state’s pandemic response. In an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina on Tuesday, Minister Paul Merriman said, “Look back and say a few things. “But in Regina, where a mutant strain of particular concern has emerged, I think we were very surgical about it.” When asked about the potential spread of delta mutations in Saskatchewan, Merriman said he wanted to make sure people were informed that “COVID was not over.” “People think it’s over, so we want to push that message. There’s some kind of congratulations, the masks are removed, the restaurant reopens, and the companies are finding their progress. “I will.” Merriman Recent outbreaks at Hatchet Lake First Nations As an example of how quickly the number of cases increases. The Far Northeast 1 subzone, including Lake Hatchet, currently accounts for 108 of the 397 active cases in Saskatchewan. “People still need to be vigilant about what they are doing,” Merriman added. Hospitalizations have been steadily declining since peaking in February, and Meriman said hospitals in Saskatchewan are in good condition. As of Monday, 57 Saskatchewan residents are currently hospitalized in connection with the disease, and as of July 12, 9 have been hospitalized in the ICU. Merriman attributed it to the vaccination. “People are getting those vaccines. It is very important that we always wanted to protect our main goal of the health care system, so we would like to encourage you to continue it. “I will.” In the age group of 12 years and older, 73% are initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and 55% are fully vaccinated. Going forward, the state aims to address some of the lasting effects of a pandemic, including untreated surgery and increased mental health and addiction problems.

