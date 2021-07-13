Health
Orlando recommends even fully vaccinated indoor wear masks, as 19 cases have skyrocketed during the summer travel boom.
Top line
The mayor of Orange County, Florida, where Orlando and Walt Disney World are located, sees new surges in major tourist destinations, so everyone in the county wears masks indoors in crowded areas, regardless of vaccination status. “Highly recommended” to do. Percentage of Covid-19 infections as summer trips bring more visitors to the area.
Important facts
Mayor of Orange County Jerry Demings Said He then did not reissue a new Maskman Date at this time Lifting It was a county mask order in June, but it was highly recommended to wear the mask indoors when it was crowded.
According to Demings, the county’s Covid-19 positive rate rose from 4.28% in late June to 7.78% on Monday, and Orange County was “considered by the CDC as a high-risk category for community infections.” That is.
Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health said on Monday that the number of cases in the county doubled in a week, recording about 400 cases per day from Thursday, compared to 200 cases last week.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Surge — This is believed to be related to something very contagious Delta variantAccording to Pino, it was primarily due to unvaccinated people, accounting for 100% of the cases and deaths the county reported on Sunday.
Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort have both drop Their mask mandates and many social distance measurements and capacity increases over the last few months.
The theme parks have not yet responded to requests for comment on whether they are considering changing the mask guidance in the light of Demings’ recommendations.
Important quote
“This is a true moment for our county, but it’s an unvaccinated issue,” Pino said. Said Monday. “Vaccines are effective. Vaccines are working. Vaccines are everywhere. Vaccines are free. It’s up to you to take it and make that decision. “
Big number
59.69%. This is the percentage of Orange County residents who have been vaccinated at least once on Monday, and 52% are fully vaccinated, Pino said.
What to watch out for
The· Delta variant Right now Dominant In the United States, prevalence has doubled approximately every two weeks and is now 51.7% Number of cases as of July 3 Rise nationwide In the light of highly contagious variants.Dr. Anthony Fauci Said If the virus surges in low-vaccination areas and is more protected in high-vaccination areas, such as Covid-19, the strain could become “two Americas.” vaccine It has been shown to provide widespread protection against delta mutants, especially severe illness and death. More regions are encouraging people to take more precautions in the light of the spread of delta variants. Angels Also with a mask Mississippi Regardless of vaccination status, we are now telling older people to avoid mass gatherings.The· World Health Organization Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Maintain Guidance that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a mask remains unchanged.
Main background
Demings’ mask guidance shows that as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and vaccinations increase, more Americans will travel again, Transportation Security Administration data show. Air travel Returning to pre-pandemic level, May Morning Consult Voting We found that 68% of respondents plan to travel in the United States this summer.A theme park like Orlando is expected to be a popular destination, with Morning Consult locate Thirteen percent of Americans planning a summer trip planned to visit an amusement park.
Amazing facts
Demings can impose a mask obligation if he chooses to do so, but fines or punishes those who violate it, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis does. You can not. forbidden Because the area enforces the duty of masks. “The mayor of Demings is free to make any recommendations he desires, but the county cannot impose civil or criminal penalties on citizens who choose not to wear masks,” said Desantis spokesman Christina Pushau. Said in a statement to the outlet News 6..
References
Orange County recommends masks again as COVID-19 positive rates increase (News 6)
Disney World Drop Indoor Mask Man Date (Forbes)
Covid-19 cases of “related” trends growing nationwide — this is the highest (Forbes)
The CDC states that the infectious delta mutant is currently the predominant Covid strain in the United States. (Forbes)
Revival of Covid Restrictions: Mississippi Directs Elderly People to Avoid Large Rally, Regardless of Vaccine Status (Forbes)
