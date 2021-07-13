Ontario reports 146 new COVID-19 cases as more than 7 million Ontarions have been fully vaccinated

Ontario reports 146 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In the case of Tuesday, the number of cases for 5 consecutive days is less than 200. The total number of state cases is currently 547,409.

There were 114 cases on Monday, 166 cases on Sunday, and 179 cases on Saturday.

Tuesday report, 43 cases in Toronto, 36 cases in Waterloo region, 13 cases in Peel area, 11 cases in Hamilton, and 10 cases in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

With seven more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,258.

As of 8 pm on Monday, a total of more than 17.1 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered. This showed an increase of 176,834 vaccines on the final day (19,100 on the first shot and 157,734 on the second shot).

There are more than 7.1 million people who are fully immunized with two doses, which is 57.2 percent of the adult (18+) population. The initial dose rate for adults is 79.4%.

Meanwhile, 536,603 Ontario residents COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 98 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 201 from the previous day.

On Tuesday, there were more cases resolved than new cases.

The number of active cases in Ontario is now 1548, down from 1,610 the day before and down from 1,883 on July 6. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached 170, down from yesterday’s 184 and down from last week’s 215. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 500.

The government said 17,489 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. Currently, we have a backlog of 140,23 tests waiting for results. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 16,221,898 tests have been completed.

The test positive rate on Tuesday reached 0.8%. Last week, the positive rate of the test was 0.9%.

In Ontario, 173 were hospitalized with COVID-19 (up 31 from the previous day), 192 in the intensive care unit (down 12), and 123 on ventilator ICU (no change). I reported that I was hospitalized. Hospitalizations have been declining since the peak of the third wave in April.

Variant of concern in Ontario

Authorities have identified new VOCs (variant of concern) previously detected in the state consisting of B.1.1.7 (now named “Alpha” by WHO and first detected in the United Kingdom). The breakdown data is listed. 1.351 (now named “Beta” by WHO and first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named “Gamma” by WHO and first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617 .2 (currently named by WHO) first detected in India as a “delta”).

“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,745 variant cases, 31 more than the previous day,

B.1.351 VOC “Beta”: 1,448 variant cases. It has increased by 8 from the previous day.

P.1 VOC “gamma”: 4,859 variant cases, up 41 from the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC: 2,752 variant cases, up 41 from the previous day.

Note: It will take several days for the positive COVID-19 test to be retested for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than the overall case in the daily report.

















Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

272,807 are male — an increase of 75 cases.

There are 270,893 women, an increase of 67 cases.

88,282 are under 19 years of age, an increase of 48 cases.

205,017 people are 20-39 people, an increase of 56 cases.

The number of 156,134 people was 40 to 59, an increase of 27 cases.

The number of 72,725 is 60-79, an increase of 18 cases.

25,153 people over 80 — one case deleted.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

Reported deaths under 19 years: 4

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 82

Reported deaths between ages 40 and 59: 592 (+1)

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 2,955 (+3)

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,623 (+3)

The state states that death and data reporting may be delayed

Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Nursing, 3,788 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, an increase of two from yesterday. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

Currently, there are 5 outbreaks in housing, an increase of 1 from the previous day.

The ministry also showed that there are currently 13 active cases among long-term care residents and 14 active cases among staff.

