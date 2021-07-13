The FDA has updated the Johnson & Johnson vaccine label. This is the reason.

The nurse prepares for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Orlando, Florida on April 25th. (Paul Hennessy / SOPA image / Light rocket / Getty image)

US Food and Drug Administration Updated label The Johnson & Johnson Corona Virus Vaccine warned on Monday that it could increase the risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

The FDA said it did not prove that the vaccine could cause the syndrome, but said that there were occasional reports of paralysis.

“Today, the FDA has revised the Johnson & Johnson (Jansen) COVID-19 Vaccine Vaccine and Vaccine Provider Fact Sheet to address the increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) observed after vaccination. Announced to include information, “it said in a statement sent to CNN.

“Reports of adverse events after using the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine under an emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome 42 days after vaccination.” Updated label reading

“Available evidence suggests an association between Janssen vaccine and increased risk of GBS, but is insufficient to establish a causal link. Similar signals confirmed with Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. “Not done,” the label adds.

The FDA said 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome had been submitted to the US government’s Vaccine Harmful Reporting System out of the 12.8 million Janssen vaccines given.

“Guillain-Barré syndrome (a neuropathy in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causes muscle weakness, and sometimes paralysis) has occurred in some people who received the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.” The FDA says. Label updates for patients and caregivers.

“Most of these people started having symptoms within 42 days of receiving the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which is very unlikely to occur,” he added.

According to the FDA, if you notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in your arms or legs after vaccination, especially if they spread, you should see a doctor.

Other obvious symptoms include difficulty walking, talking, chewing, and swallowing. Diplopia; problems with bowel and bladder control.

The FDA said 95 of the 100 GBS reports were related to people in need of hospitalization and one died.

“Estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop GBS each year in the United States. Most people recover completely from their disability,” the agency added.

“GBS has also been observed to increase in proportion associated with certain vaccines, such as certain seasonal influenza vaccines and vaccines that prevent shingles.

Johnson & Johnson confirmed that they are discussing this issue with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA.

“We are discussing a rare case of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neuropathy reported after vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, with the US Food and Drug Administration and other regulators,” the company said. With a simple statement.

“It’s very unlikely that this will happen, and the percentage of reported cases is slightly higher than the percentage in the background,” he added.

Even if the vaccine increases the risk of the syndrome, it is better to be vaccinated Coronavirus, CDC emphasized.

So did Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We will always find some adverse events related to vaccination,” Forch told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“When you vaccinate tens of millions of people, you will always find rare events. You have to make a decision-does the benefits outweigh the extraordinary risk of adverse events? With vaccines up to, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk of adverse events. “

