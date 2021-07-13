Michigan added 650 cases, 31 deaths from COVID-19 in 4 days





Michigan added 650 cases and 31 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a total of Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. According to the State Department, since the virus was first detected in March 2020, this figure has brought the total number of cases in Michigan to 896,717 and the number of deaths to 19,832. Last week, the state added 1,110 cases and 47 deaths from the virus. This broke the record for a 10-week decrease, up from the week before the state added 1,008 cases and 47 deaths from the virus. A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set from November 15th to 21st. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 November 22-28. A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December. Governor Gretchen Whitmer in April “MIVaccto Normal” We plan to link future COVID-19 restrictions to the proportion of residents who received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.Status Lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions June 22 after rolling back many others in the last few weeks, including indoor and outdoor capacity limits. As of Monday, 62% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. As children aged 12 to 15 years in the state were vaccinated against Pfizer last month, population growth has reduced the proportion of the vaccinated population to about 57%. Whitmer also $ 5 Million Initiative On Thursday, he offered university scholarships and prizes to COVID-19 vaccinated Michigan residents, stating that the program would save lives and change. Latest data from Michigan According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, Michigan had the eighth lowest case rate and the tenth highest mortality rate in the United States last week. The state-wide positive rate dropped to 1.3%. Grand Rapids, Detroit, Kalamazoo, Saginaw and Lansing are the fastest growing cases of COVID-19. Ages 30-39 have the highest case rates in the state, followed by ages 10-19 and 20-29. Since April, the case rate between the ages of 50 and 79 has decreased by more than 50%. From January to May, there were 438 outbreaks from youth sports, 1,664 outbreaks, and basketball, hockey, and wrestling the most. Last week, the largest number of new cases were baseball, dance, track, lacrosse and volleyball. About 2% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday, 211 were hospitalized with COVID-19, 51 were in the intensive care unit, and 31 were on ventilator. State health officials remain cautious as new variants of COVID-19 become more widespread. Subspecies have been identified through targeted testing, and state officials anticipate cases of variants that have not been identified or recorded. As of June 29, 13,485 cases of COVID-19 mutations have been identified in Michigan, with the majority, or 12,753 cases, being B.1.1.7. The first case of the B.1.1.7 mutant was confirmed in January in a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom. After 90 outbreaks at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County, there are 533 variants within the Michigan Correctional Authority. First case of South African variant B.1.351 Confirmed by a juvenile state laboratory living in Jackson County. There are a total of 76 cases of variants. First case of P.1.Variant from Brazil Identified by a resident of Bay County. Currently, there are 294 confirmed cases on P.1. There are also confirmed cases of 307 of two variants formed in California, B.1.427 and B.1.429. the first For B.1.617 Confirmed in Clinton County in May. “Delta variant“It was first detected in India in October. Currently, there are 52 cases in India. Wayne County has the largest spread of B.1.1.7 variants, with over 1,263 cases and an additional 590 cases in Detroit. Wayne, Washtenaw, McComb, Livingston, and Genecy counties have six of the seven variants. Oakland County and Clinton County have all the reported variants. Vaccine administered As of Thursday, the state had administered 9 million of the 11.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed. Almost 4.7 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. The state’s fully vaccinated population includes 74% of all older people aged 65 and over and 61% of people aged 50-64. 50% of people aged 40-49. 45% of people between the ages of 30 and 39. 35% of people aged 20-29. And 34% of people between the ages of 16 and 19. Moderna said the COVID-19 vaccine is aimed at the next step in strongly protecting children up to the age of 12 and distributing the vaccine to that age group. We plan to submit teenage data to the US Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators in early July. According to state metrics, less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have been tested positive. Immunization rates are delayed in Detroit. According to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard, about 38% of residents to date have received a single dose. This is compared to 63% outside Wayne County, 55% in Macomb County, and 66% in Oakland and Washtenau counties. To increase the vaccinations offered by Detroit “Good neighbor” Incentives and walk-up vaccination clinics at the TCF Center, Fairwell Recreation Center, Northwest Activity Center and Sumaritan Center. No reservation required. The virus is blamed on more than 607,000 deaths and 33.8 million confirmed infectious diseases in the United States. The state considered that as of July 2, 868,294 people had recovered from the virus. [email protected] twitter: @SarahRahal_

