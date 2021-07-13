According to an Israeli study, the effects of COVID-19 differ between men and women





This month’s Israeli study by researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Shamir Medical Center antibody In the recovery of COVID-19, patients vary by age group, gender, symptoms, and time elapsed since vaccination. Research published in MedrxivWe used over 26,000 blood samples from recovering coronavirus patients, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. The study found differences in blood antibody levels between vaccinated men and women. In women over the age of 51, the level of antibody detected was higher than in men of the same age. This study explained this by stating that it may be related to estrogen hormone levels in women of these ages. In addition, as we get older from the age of 51, we see higher levels of antibody in women, but in men we see an increase in antibody from around the age of 35. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} In this study, this difference between men and women is Testosterone levels Effects on men and their immune system. More striking trends found in this study include that individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine twice had four times as much antibody as those who recovered from the virus and generally had a strong immune response. .. High levels of antibodies in young adults are often the result of a strong immune response, in contrast to the same phenomenon seen in older people who show an overreaction of the immune system associated with severe illness. The study, led by Professor Noam Shomron, head of the TAU Computational Genomics Institute, and Dr. Adina Bar Chaim of the Shamir Medical Center, requires further research, but can prove a correlation between vaccine efficacy and age and gender. I concluded that I wanted. A reliable means of the future. A brief description of the results of this study by Professor Noam Shomron can be found below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israeli-study-finds-effects-of-covid-19-vary-between-men-and-women-673733 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

