Zika fever for the first time in Kerala as a pandemic disrupts mosquito control programs
The pandemic interruption of the mosquito control program is believed to have contributed to the first outbreak of the Zika virus in Kerala, southern India.
Last week, at least 21 people were infected with vector-mediated disease, with a case fatality rate of 8%, associated with birth defects and fetal brain damage.
The virus, which can cause fever and muscle aches, can also be a sexually transmitted disease, but is spread to humans by mosquitoes that bite infected primates, known as the virus reservoir.
In Kerala, as in many parts of India, humans are in direct contact with monkey habitats as forest areas are cleared for new infrastructure and housing.
Little was known about the Zika virus until 2015, when the outbreak in northeastern Brazil spread to the Americas and Asia and infected more than 500,000 people. Some countries have advised citizens to delay pregnancy until the virus subsides.
The first case of Zika fever in India was detected in 2017 and infected more than 100 people when it occurred in the following states. The following year Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh..
In recent years, states across India have implemented strict mosquito control measures. Larval pesticides are used to kill mosquitoes in large bodies of water, and fog machines are used to spray pesticides into small pools of residential areas.
Healthcare professionals have also delivered millions of long-lasting insecticidal nets.
Few countries have been hit as badly as India Covid-19 in a pandemic Resources previously directed at mosquito control have been reassigned.
“Zika fever is new here in Kerala. I don’t know exactly how this outbreak occurred, but mosquito control is paramount,” said one of Kerala’s leading doctors. Dr. Arun N Madavan said.
“During the second wave of Covid-19, normal medical care in Kerala was interrupted and water bodies were not cleaned normally. That’s why we’re seeing cases. It could be one. “
Public health experts agree that more research is needed, but the interruption of mosquito control was a “logical” explanation of why Kerala experienced its first outbreak.
“Covid-19 has affected many things, which may have increased mosquito populations in Kerala and provided a window for the virus to emerge,” said India’s leading virus. Dr. Shahid Jameel, one of the scholars, said.
Public health experts warned countries to reduce mosquito control measures during the Covid-19 pandemic Risk of recurrence of other vector-mediated diseases, Like dengue fever and malaria.
Kerala is strengthening monitoring of Zika symptoms and strengthening mosquito control measures in areas where cases have been detected. The state has one of the best health care systems in India and no deaths have been reported so far.
Authorities claim there is no reason to panic, but residents need to pay attention to the symptoms of the virus as more cases are expected to be detected in the state in the coming weeks.
“If you need to spawn somewhere in India, choose Kerala because Kerala has the best major medical system to control it. Monitor it. Hands It won’t get out of hand, “says Dr. Jameel.
Residents of neighboring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also advised to be vigilant.
