No, COVID-19 cannot be treated like the flu. You need to consider the permanent health problems it causes.

Earlier this month, the Australian Government announced a four-step plan to bring us back to something similar. Under this plan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would eventually treat COVID-19.Like the flu“.

We hope that the vaccine will allow many people to live with some degree of infection without becoming seriously ill or dying.

However, death and hospitalization are not the only consequences of COVID-19 that we need to prevent.New research even shows Young people Can be left Chronic health problems After infection.

COVID-19 is always a very different illness than influenza. You need to aim to push it out like measles and prevent it from spreading.

Common misconceptions

Many believe that only older people are at risk for COVID-19. Looking at the statistics, it’s easy to see why the misunderstanding arose.

A Research Percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 Second wave In the UK, it was found that only about 1% of children and 2-3% of young adults had to be hospitalized. In contrast, more than 10% of people over the age of 60 had to go to the hospital.

Risk of dying from COVID-19 Follow a similar pattern..only 1 in 20,000 children Infected people are more likely to die than more than 1 in 100 adults over the age of 60.

But these numbers don’t tell the whole story. Many people who survived COVID-19 have not returned to their previous health status.

COVID-19 can cause permanent health problems

A study of people hospitalized for COVID-19 during the first wave in the UK Found these patients Over an average follow-up period of 4-5 months, they were four times more likely to be readmitted to the hospital and eight times more likely to die than the corresponding control group.

Researchers have found that these people are particularly likely to develop diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease.

You may still experience complications after getting the flu, but this is more common with COVID-19 and the complications are More serious..

Even people who are ill enough to go to the hospital with COVID-19 can experience complications.

A Sydney Study It was found that one-third of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 had persistent symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath that lasted for at least two months. Over 10% had pulmonary dysfunction.

This potentially life-changing condition has the long name COVID.

Long COVID also affects young people

The· Office for National Statistics Calculated about 1 in 7 People infected with COVID-19 experience persistent symptoms that last for at least 12 weeks.

They are almost estimating 1 million people Currently, we live in the UK with a long COVID, 40% of whom have lived in this state for over a year. Two-thirds report adverse effects on daily activities as a result of long COVIDs, and 18% report very limited.

It is very unlikely that a child will die of COVID-19, but the National Bureau of Statistics estimates 7-8% of children and adolescents Infected people develop long-term COVID.

They estimate 10,000 children and 16,000 adolescents In the UK, I have lived on a long COVID for at least 12 weeks.

This condition is so common that the United Kingdom National Health Service has been established. 15 long COVID clinics For kids.

British children suffering from long covids are to get more help from the NHS. Fifteen new specialist hubs bring together experts on common symptoms such as breathing problems and malaise. About 1 in 12 infected children report permanent symptoms. pic.twitter.com/DrybKI7Lcn — Channel 5 News (@ 5_News) June 16, 2021

What does this mean for Australia?

COVID-19 is a very different disease from influenza and our resumption plan should ensure that it does not build a foothold in Australia.The alternative is Huge economic and social costsFor many people who are likely to have chronic health problems.

By first reaching herd immunity by vaccination, you can work on a safe resumption.

With the emergence of more contagious variants, such as: Delta variantTo achieve herd immunity, more than 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated. This is an ambitious goal, We have already achieved it As part of routine measles vaccination in childhood.

To reach that goal, you need to: Providing vaccinations for children and adolescentsThose who also need protection from long COVIDs.

Some suggest that vaccination of adults may be sufficient to reach herd immunity, but Israel has shown that this is not the case.New outbreak Link to school He regained his obligations on masks and forced the country to strengthen adolescent vaccinations.

What else do I need to do?

Achieving herd immunity in Australia takes time. Therefore, you need to maintain a strong quarantine system until the work is completed.

In addition, it is necessary to carefully monitor the situation overseas and prepare to deploy a third booster immunization in response to new mutations.

We should also Get ready For those who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, we will provide a third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines More than 90% effective in preventing severe illnessThe AstraZeneca vaccine is slightly ineffective in preventing overall infection.

I don’t know how well which vaccine will prevent long COVID, but again, the best defense is to get a high level of vaccination in the community.

Inevitably, Australia will have a future outbreak of COVID-19, as in the case of measles. However, the tolerance should be very low for the degree of transmission that is ready to be accepted.

Coronavirus Airborne virus that is More contagious Than the flu, and the cause More serious illness.. It’s not a flu-like illness and it never happens.

