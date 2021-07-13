A new approach to the discovered metastatic melanoma





Credits: Wikimedia Commons / National Cancer Institute

Combining chemotherapy with BRAF tumor gene inhibitors is an effective strategy to combat metastatic melanoma, the leading cause of death from skin cancer worldwide. This is demonstrated in a study conducted by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM), Hospital del Mar, and CIBER Cancer (CIBERONC) in collaboration with the Bellvitge Medical Research Institute (ICO-IDIBELL).Published in the journal Oncogene.. The study, which was attended by IMIM’s Stem Cell and Cancer Research Group and doctors from the Department of Dermatology and Pathology at Hospital Delmar, analyzed the effect of the combination of the two treatments on malignant melanoma. In previous studies, the same researchers had already demonstrated the usefulness of blocking the expression of the BRAF oncogene, reducing the ability of colon and rectal cancer cells to repair. Chemotherapy treatment.. Low toxicity treatment The researchers tested the two treatments separately and together in vitro in both mice and tumor cells. The combination of the two approaches proved superior in all trials after one week of treatment. In addition, the effect was maintained after the end of treatment. “We have demonstrated the potential of a combination of two therapies to eradicate cancer cells. This strategy not only prevents the development of resistance to one of the approaches, but also has mutations that affect the BRAF tumor gene. It provides patients with new therapeutic prospects. ” Dr. Lluís Espinosa, a researcher and author of IMIM-Hospital del Mar and CIBERONC. This study also found that chemotherapy was given at low doses, thereby avoiding its toxicity. Standard treatment The use of BRAF inhibitors can have a significant impact on the progression of Metastatic Melanoma.. In addition, combination therapy eliminates rather than stops the growth of tumor cells, avoiding the possibility of long-term treatment and the development of resistance. Researchers also believe that this approach can be applied to other types of cancer, including some rare subtypes of melanoma that are currently incurable because the BRAF oncogene is not mutated. The authors of the study believe that this possibility can be easily assessed because treatments already exist and are routinely used for several types of tumors. In this case, “the mechanism is simple. By combining low-dose chemotherapy with very low toxicity and BRAF inhibitors, chemotherapy damages the DNA of cells while at the same time preventing cell repair. BRAF inhibitors. This not only enhances the effectiveness of each treatment, but can also make it irreversible, “commented Dr. Fernando Gallardo, head of dermatology and research author. One of the main problems encountered with BRAF inhibitor treatment, the gold standard approach to this disease, is cancer cell Inhibitors only stop them and do not eliminate them, so they re-grow and become resistant to this treatment. The possibility of using this in combination with chemotherapy may eliminate certain resistance and recurrence problems. Researchers Discover Mechanisms Leading to BRAF Inhibitor Resistance in Melanoma For more information:

Josune Alonso-Marañón et al, a combination of chemotherapy and BRAF inhibitors, effectively eradicates malignant melanoma by preventing ATM-dependent DNA repair. Oncogene (2021). Josune Alonso-Marañón et al, a combination of chemotherapy and BRAF inhibitors, effectively eradicates malignant melanoma by preventing ATM-dependent DNA repair.(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41388-021-01879-2 Provided by IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute) Quote: A new approach to the discovered metastatic melanoma (July 13, 2021) is available at https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-07-approach-metastatic-melanoma.html on July 13, 2021. Was acquired by This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

