Whole grains help control weight and lower blood pressure and sugar





“Eating whole grain foods as part of a healthy diet not only helps you lose and maintain weight as you age, but also brings health benefits,” said Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition. Said Nicola McKeown, a senior author and scientist on the Center for Nutrition Epidemiology. Statement about aging at Tufts University.

“These data suggest that people who eat more whole grains can better maintain their blood sugar and blood pressure over time,” McKaeun said. “Managing these risk factors with age may help protect against heart disease.”

In this study, published in The Journal of Nutrition on Tuesday, researchers regularly track 3,100 people in their 50s at 4-year intervals for 18 years to help researchers track changes in their diet over time. I made it.

People who ate more than 3 servings daily over time had a lower average increase in waist size (0.5 inches instead of 1 inch), between each, compared to those who ate less than half of whole grains. There was a significant drop in triglyceride levels for 4 years.

One serving of whole wheat is one slice of whole wheat bread, or half a cup of oats, or half a cup of brown rice. The force exerted on the arterial wall each time the heart beats) was lower in those who ate more whole grains, despite the larger waist size. In addition, with an average increase in blood sugar Systolic blood pressure (Top number,The force exerted on the arterial wall each time the heart beats) was lower in those who ate more whole grains, despite the larger waist size. Why whole grains? Eating whole grains, as our ancestors did, provides the body with many benefits that are lost when grains are processed. White bread, bagels, pastries and pasta flour lost their fiber-rich outer layers during the refining process. It also loses internal germ layers, which are full of antioxidants, magnesium, potassium, B vitamins, and healthy fats. Only the starchy portion of the grain remains. However, maintaining whole grains can increase fiber, have a “satisfactory effect”, and reduce caloric intake. Meanwhile, “magnesium, potassium, and antioxidants can help lower blood pressure,” said Caleigh Sawicki, a PhD student and lead author. At Tufts University’s Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman Graduate School of Nutrition Science Policy when she worked on her research. “Especially water-soluble fiber can have a beneficial effect on postprandial blood glucose spikes,” Sawicki, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said in a statement. I am. However, “The average American consumes about 5 servings of refined grain daily, well above the recommended amount, so it’s important to think of ways to replace refined grains with whole grains throughout the day. That’s what McKeown said. “For example, you can consider a bowl of whole grains instead of a white flour bag for breakfast and replace refined grain snacks, entrees, and side dishes with whole grain options,” she adds. I did. “Small changes in diet to increase whole grain intake make a difference over time.” Ancient grain In the United States and Europe, ancient grains such as protein-rich quinoa, farro, and amaranth have grown in popularity over the last decade and a half. According to, these grains have changed little over the last few hundred years. Whole grain council .. Try ancient grains as a base for lunchtime grain salads or as a side dish for dinner. Lesser-known ancient grains include iron-rich Teff. It has a distinctive nutty flavor, but can be more expensive than more common grains such as oats. You can try these grains by incorporating a small amount into an oatmeal morning bowl.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/13/health/whole-grains-weight-loss-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos