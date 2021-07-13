Heart group worries about increased burnout of doctors





Exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, physician burnout continues to increase worldwide and seeks better efforts to support the mental health of cardiologists from four major cardiovascular tissues in the world. I am urging a call.

The joint statement cited recent findings that reported that more than a quarter of US cardiologists and fellows training with burnout were burnout and nearly half were stressed. This problem was even more pronounced in women than in men.

This statement was issued Tuesday by the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Cardiology, the European Society of Cardiology, and the World Heart Federation. It was published simultaneously in the main journals of each organization, including the AHA journal Circulation.

“Over the last few decades, there have been major changes in healthcare due to technological expansion, regulatory and clerical work burdens. These developments sacrifice clinician well-being and work-life integration. We’ve done that, “said Athena Poppas, a former chairman of Dr. ACC and co-author of the co-op, in a news release.

"Over the last few decades, there have been major changes in healthcare due to technological expansion, regulatory and clerical work burdens. These developments sacrifice clinician well-being and work-life integration. We've done that, "said Athena Poppas, a former chairman of Dr. ACC and co-author of the co-op, in a news release.

"The COVID-19 pandemic puts additional strain on clinicians through increased patient mortality, personal and family safety concerns, fear of the unknown, and increased demand for work," she says. I did. The report explains that the well-being of clinicians is that they feel satisfied and engaged in their work, and that they have a sense of fulfillment and meaning as a professional. Burnout occurs when a doctor is emotionally tired and has a low personal sense of accomplishment in a stressful work environment. It may be accompanied by anxiety and depression. Causes of burnout include uncontrolled workload, busy work environment, inconsistent values, and insufficient time to do paperwork. Women who are underestimated in cardiology may have added stressors such as less worthy promotion, less reward, and less mentoring than men in the same position. "These stressors worsen over time, providing quality patient care overall, reducing the ability to strengthen and diversify the workforce, and eradicate the stigma associated with mental health care. We need to, "Dr. Mitchell Elkind, just before the president of AHA, said in a release. "As clinicians, we continue to strive to improve patient health and at the same time recognize that our own well-being is paramount to optimal care for our patients," he said. Dr. Lakshmi Meta, the lead author of the report, said in the release. Mehta is the Section Director of Preventive Cardiology and Women's Cardiovascular Health and Vice-Chair of Wellness in the Department of Internal Medicine, The Ohio State University Wexler Medical Center. At work, clinical burnout can lead to more malpractice, poor quality care, reduced patient satisfaction, and loss of expertise. Among physicians, it may also contribute to higher rates of alcohol abuse, substance use, dysfunctional relationships, depression and suicide. The joint statement provides healthcare institutions and health professionals with greater access to mental health resources for physicians and other healthcare professionals, reduces the stigma of using those resources, and reports abuse. I want to create a means. We also encourage you to create a more diverse and comprehensive work environment so that all employees feel value. "Our organization participates in this report and ensures that we create a strong and supportive clinician environment for our personal well-being and for our families, loved ones and patients." Elkind said. "Happiness is essential to achieving personal fulfillment and satisfaction in our work."

