Neither Remdesivir nor HCQ Affect COVID-19 Virus Clearance-Consumer Health News





Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (HealthDay News)-For inpatients with COVID-19, neither remdesivir nor hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) affect virus clearance, according to a study published online on July 13. Hmm. Annual report of internal medicine.. Andreas Barratt-Due, Ph.D., University of Oslo Hospital, Norway. We investigated the effects of remdesivir and HCQ on mortality, respiratory failure and inflammation, and oropharyngeal viral clearance in an additional randomized controlled trial. World Health Organization solidarity trial conducted at 23 Norwegian hospitals. A total of 181 adults who were hospitalized with confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) were included in the analysis. Forty-two received remdesivir, 52 received HCQ, and 87 received standard treatment. Researchers found that there was no significant difference in mortality between treatment groups during hospitalization. Overall, there was a significant reduction in oropharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 load during the first week, with similar reductions and 10-day viral load in all treatment groups. Neither the degree of respiratory failure nor the inflammatory variables of plasma or serum were affected by remdesivir or HCQ. No association was found with symptomatology duration, viral load level, degree of inflammation, or lack of antiviral effect with the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 at admission. “The overall lack of effect of remdesivir and HCQ on the clinical course of patients admitted with COVID-19 was accompanied by a lack of effect on SARS-CoV-2 virus clearance in the oropharyngeal cavity,” the authors wrote. There is. “Our findings cast doubt on the antiviral potential of these drugs in inpatients with COVID-19.” Summary / Full text

