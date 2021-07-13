COVID-19 cases in Tippecanoe County increased by 6.9%.Indiana cases surged 15.5%





The number of new coronavirus cases surged in India during the week ending Sunday, with 2,338 reported cases, an increase of 15.5%. Last week there were 2,025 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Indiana ranks 19th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 47.5% from the previous week, with 136,187 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country’s population, Indiana had 1.72% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 43 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. In many places, no cases and deaths were reported around July 4, so these cases shift to the next week, resulting in inaccurate weekly comparisons. The number of COVID-19 cases in Tippecanoe County increased by 6.9% as 77 cases reported last week with zero deaths. A week ago, it reported 72 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 23,105 cases and 229 deaths have been reported. White County reported 10 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 13 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 3,359 cases and 54 deaths have been reported. Clinton County reported 12 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 19 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 4,476 cases and 55 deaths have been reported. Carroll County reported three cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, it reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 1,945 cases and 22 deaths have been reported. Benton County reported 17 cases and 1 death last week. A week ago, 27 and 1 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 1,078 cases and 15 deaths have been reported. Fountain County reported 31 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 40 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 2,301 cases and 49 deaths have been reported. Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Benton, Fountain, and Newton counties. Marion County added the newest cases overall, with 287 cases. Lake County, 270 cases. Allen County was 166. Weekly cases increased in 53 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Marion, Allen, and Bundaberg counties. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Indiana ranks 38th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 45.8% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 55.5%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported 51,980 vaccinations, including 22,251 initial doses. Last week, the state received 288,294 vaccinations, including 74,540 initial doses. Overall, Indiana reported a total of 5,897,272 doses. Throughout Indiana, cases declined in 31 counties, most in lakes, Howard, and Marshall counties. In Indiana, 51 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 41 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 757,062 people have been coronavirus-positive and 13,914 have died of the disease in Indiana, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 33,853,948 people are positive and 607,156 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jconline.com/story/news/2021/07/13/tippecanoe-countys-covid-19-cases-up-6-9-indiana-cases-surge-15-5/47468121/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos