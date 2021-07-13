As the number of cases of COVID increases, New Orleans officials will consider masking rules for unvaccinated autumn events.Coronavirus

Due to the increasing number of cases of more permeable delta variants of the coronavirus in Louisiana and throughout the United States, New Orleans officials warned residents to take precautions on Tuesday, if not yet vaccinated. I asked for vaccination.

“Delta is here, Delta is dangerous, Delta is killing people. Mayor LaToya Cantrell spokesman Bo Tidwell said at a press conference.” The message from the mayor is that this is It’s very serious and you need to get your shot. It can’t be clarified or clarified any more. “

Louisiana health officials reported 631 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4 deaths in a noon update on Tuesday.

Emphasizing how serious the city is taking the Delta variant, Tidwell said the fight against COVID wasn’t over and things could “return to square” if the New Orleans weren’t careful. ..

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of health at New Orleans, said masking obligations for unvaccinated people could be needed at major events. In the worst-case scenario, another blockade may be possible if the vaccine remains effective due to additional future mutations. CQuickly “All vaccines have strong protection against Delta and all other COVID strains,” she said.

As cases have declined and vaccinations have increased in recent months, Avegno has not played much of its official role in providing up-to-date information on pandemic conditions. Her appearance on Tuesday suggested that city officials were more concerned about the increase in cases and the pace of vaccination.

The number of cases has increased in the last few weeks.On Tuesday, Orleans Parish An average of about 20 new cases per day, Increased from about 7 new cases per day one month ago. Cases are increasing across Louisiana, but still far from the levels seen in the early days of the pandemic.

According to public health officials, vaccination was primarily responsible for the reduction in cases, significantly reducing the number of people dying from the virus. According to Avegno, 99% of coronavirus-related deaths in the city since January were unvaccinated residents.

the current, Approximately 68.3% of New Orleans adult residents have been vaccinated at least once, which is above the national average, officials said. Still, they emphasized that older people are at greatest risk of dying from new variants.

Avegno says “ With the prevalence of COVID in pediatrics such as summer camps and day care, COVID is harsh for families, but vaccination of infants is still about two months away. She said parents of toddlers should consider wearing masks indoors and be careful that their children interact with non-family members, especially when they are around older people. It was.

“Children are certainly vulnerable, so I really want my parents to think about acting like an older person in the house,” Avegno said. “Are they going to meet Grandma? Is Grandma at high risk? Grandma should be wearing a mask when interacting with a child who has just gone to the summer camp.”

Avegno said he may be considering conducting a mandatory mask mandate at upcoming events such as New Orleans Saints games and festivals, unless the individual is negative for vaccination evidence or a COVID test. It was.

“We all want to hold a major event in front of the Delta without the need for some relaxation. [we were] Maybe we’re a little more confident when we get there. We really need to see what happens in Delta, “she said.

According to Avegno, the city is currently working with partners in the medical community to increase immunization rates in areas where residents are hesitant to get vaccinated. She also said the vaccine would be available at many new semester events to encourage parents and their older children to be vaccinated at the same time.