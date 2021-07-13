July 13, 2021-Consume more Whole grain New research suggests that it may prevent heart disease.

A long-standing analysis of more than 3,000 middle-aged and older adults found that the increase in those who ate at least 3 servings of whole grains daily was modest. Blood glucose level, Blood pressure, waist size, compared to those who ate less than half a day.

“We have found that there is no long-term study of how people actually live without intervention. It is the intake of whole or refined grains and illnesses, including waist size. We investigated the relationship with changes in certain risk factors, which are early warning signs. blood pressureAnd blood sugar, “Dr. Caleigh Sawicki, a former nutrition epidemiologist at Tufts University in Boston, told WebMD. “This is an important step in understanding how different types of grains affect health over time.”

Result is Published online July 13 Journal of nutrition.

The researchers used data from 3,121 people who participated in the Framingham Heart Research Progeny Cohort, a study initiated in the 1970s to investigate long-term risk factors for heart disease. The average age of participants was about 55 at baseline.

We analyzed changes in the following five risk factors for heart disease at 4-year intervals over a period of about 18 years: waist size, blood pressure, blood sugar, triglycerides (a type of fat found in the blood), and HDL cholesterol, or ” “Good” cholesterol. Participants were categorized based on the amount of whole grains they reported eating, from low whole grain intake (less than half daily) to three or more meals daily.

Every four years, researchers found that the waist size of people with high whole grain intake increased by about 0.5 inches compared to 1 inch for people with low intake. Mean elevations in blood pressure and blood glucose were also lower in high-dose adults.

In a similar analysis of refined grain intake, adults who reported low refined grain intake had less increase in waist size. Triglyceride levels with time.