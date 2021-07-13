Health
Whole grains can reduce the risk of heart disease in the elderly
July 13, 2021-Consume more Whole grain New research suggests that it may prevent heart disease.
A long-standing analysis of more than 3,000 middle-aged and older adults found that the increase in those who ate at least 3 servings of whole grains daily was modest. Blood glucose level, Blood pressure, waist size, compared to those who ate less than half a day.
“We have found that there is no long-term study of how people actually live without intervention. It is the intake of whole or refined grains and illnesses, including waist size. We investigated the relationship with changes in certain risk factors, which are early warning signs. blood pressureAnd blood sugar, “Dr. Caleigh Sawicki, a former nutrition epidemiologist at Tufts University in Boston, told WebMD. “This is an important step in understanding how different types of grains affect health over time.”
Result is Published online July 13 Journal of nutrition.
The researchers used data from 3,121 people who participated in the Framingham Heart Research Progeny Cohort, a study initiated in the 1970s to investigate long-term risk factors for heart disease. The average age of participants was about 55 at baseline.
We analyzed changes in the following five risk factors for heart disease at 4-year intervals over a period of about 18 years: waist size, blood pressure, blood sugar, triglycerides (a type of fat found in the blood), and HDL cholesterol, or ” “Good” cholesterol. Participants were categorized based on the amount of whole grains they reported eating, from low whole grain intake (less than half daily) to three or more meals daily.
Every four years, researchers found that the waist size of people with high whole grain intake increased by about 0.5 inches compared to 1 inch for people with low intake. Mean elevations in blood pressure and blood glucose were also lower in high-dose adults.
In a similar analysis of refined grain intake, adults who reported low refined grain intake had less increase in waist size. Triglyceride levels with time.
“This helps maintain healthy levels of these risk factors with age, especially by including whole grains instead of refined grains as part of a healthy diet, and therefore heart disease. It suggests that it may help prevent the onset of heart disease. “Sawicki says adding dietary fiber to whole grains can help promote satiety and reduce postprandial blood glucose spikes. It says it can be done.
The· Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 We recommend eating at least 3 servings of whole grains daily. For example, one serving of whole grains includes half a cup of brown rice or rolled oats.
Next, researchers plan to see if consuming whole grains leads to changes in the type of grains compared to refined grains. Tummy fat Dr. Nikola McKean, a scientist on the nutrition epidemiology team at Tufts University’s USDA Human Nutrition Research Center, says people get it.
“Other studies have shown that excess visceral fat surrounding organs, rather than whole body fat, can be more dangerous in terms of risk of illness. Ingestion of whole or refined grains I want to know if the amount may be related to some type of change thick More than others, “says McKean.
speaker
Speaker: Being healthy
Means to fuel your body
And foods throughout the brain,
Like whole grains.
Grain is made up of three
layer.
And each
There are many different types
Vitamins, minerals,
And nutrients that help keep you
energy.
For example, fiber
With whole grains
Keep your digestive tract
It works.
Vitamins from the food you eat
How to energize you
B vitamins help your body make
Red blood cells.
And minerals like magnesium
And selenium make your bones
And your immune system will be stronger.
Speaker (continued)
When whole grains are processed
Or sophisticated,
Outer and inner parts
Because it is not taken out
The whole thing.
Most of what when it happens
Make them better for you will be lost,
Too.
But whole grains
The entire package.
Add them to your plate
Helps protect you from getting
Some illnesses
And keep your mind healthy.
When you eat whole grains
You feel full for a long time
Less likely to overeat or snack
For sweets and chips
Between meals.
Speaker (continued)
Whole grains also help your body
Make important chemicals
Affects sleep etc.
And mood.
But that is “the whole
Grain near the top “
In the ingredient list,
Probably not.
The food you give to your body
Affects other choices you make.
So to stay healthy
Always select
Whole grains.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.webmd.com/diet/news/20210713/whole-grains-lower-risk-heart-diease-older-adults
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
