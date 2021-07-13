Several groundbreaking COVID cases during vaccination appearing in the Bay Area. CDC Adds East Bay Area to Hotspot List

Following the week of holiday travel and the growing spread of delta variants, local reports show that fully vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 and even get sick a little more often. .. Public health officials haven’t sounded the alarm or talked about the new blockade order yet, but don’t be surprised if there are any changes to the mask guidance in the future of science fiction.

Recently, new daily cases have increased in San Francisco, reflecting what’s happening in neighboring counties and Southern California for weeks. The majority of new COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to be seen in unvaccinated Californians, but both SF General and Marin County Public Health Department see an increase in cases in vaccinated people. I am reporting.

Dr. Matt Willis, Health Officer, Marin County Tell ABC7“Currently, about one-fifth of our cases are in vaccinated people, and before that, about one-tenth.” “Clearly, the vaccine is against delta mutants. There are concerns that it may not be very effective, “he adds.

Two of the 13 COVID patients currently in Marine Hospital are vaccinated individuals, and Willis says they are both old, have an underlying condition, and are vaccinated. Even the most vulnerable patients, who say they are far superior to other patients who are not hospitalized, suggest that the vaccine is doing their job.

Anecdotally, SFist hears of multiple vaccinated individuals who spent their July 4 vacation on the East Coast and returned to COVID positivity. ABC 7 also reports a case in which a vaccinated Hollister man, Sean Fruit, traveled to Las Vegas with his family by car and returned home last month to become ill and infect two children. .. The children showed mild symptoms, but Fruit, who has a history of sinus infections, says he was ill in bed with incredible pain.

Fruit says he regrets not wearing the mask indoors when he was allowed to remove the mask while in Las Vegas.

In science fiction, as of July 8, the average number of new cases per day for 7 days was up to 36, which was three times the average for 7 days a few weeks ago. When the full resumption took place on June 15, SF confirmed nearly 10-12 cases per day.

Hospitalization for the entire bay area Returning to mid-May levels, as of Monday there were 332 COVID patients in the community hospital, up from about 200 in mid-June. Similar rises were seen throughout the state.

According to ABC 7, two of the nine SF General COVID patients last week were fully vaccinated.

So NPR reportIn the northeast, infection rates are very low, but in the south, midwest, and parts of California, new cases are increasing where vaccination rates are low.

Part of the 880 Corridor through Sanriandro and Oakland landed on a list of hotspots emerging from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week. As Dr. Nicholas Moss, a health doctor in Alameda County Tell ABC7, “If you look at the map of the neighborhood where we show the highest rates, they are also the places with the lowest vaccine rates.”

Dr. Russell Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, says most of the inpatients they saw were unvaccinated.

“I was somewhat disappointed that I had a patient who was hospitalized for unvaccinated COVID symptoms and was waiting for some reason at the time of admission,” Rodriguez said.

Dr. Chris Colwell, director of emergency medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, issued a disastrous warning about the infectivity of the delta mutant and told the station: You are either vaccinated or infected with COVID. “

According to state dataThe number of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people is still very low, but slightly higher than reported two weeks ago. As of June 23, dating back to January 1, the state estimated that 0.039% of vaccinated Californians experienced post-vaccination infections, and 1,950 vaccinated residents. There were a total of 7,553 out of 10,000. As of July 7, the proportion had risen to o.o 51%, identifying a total of 10,430 post-vaccination cases.

Health officials continue to recommend wearing masks indoors when traveling to environments that are mixed with many people from outside the region, or to parts of states or countries with low immunization rates. I will.

Governor Gavin Newsom has said that orders for new masks across the state will not come, and it is now up to unvaccinated people to get their shots. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said last week that a decision to change mask orders must be made by the Public Health Service.

Relation: Data uncover very rare “breakthrough” COVID cases among vaccinated Californians