Lambda Mutant in Canada: Where is it and is it a mutant of concern?

Toronto-Lambda variants found in many South American countries have expanded into several Canadian states. But experts say there are no signs of causing more serious consequences compared to other variants, and our high vaccination rate should help prevent rapid expansion in this country.

Currently, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec are reporting cases of a lambda variant, also known as the C.37 strain, which is believed to have been first identified in Peru.

In a statement, the Quebec Institute for Public Health screened and reported 27 cases of Lambda variants between March 11 and May 5 of this year as part of their subspecies surveillance program. Stated. Currently, there are no additional updates regarding cases of Lambda variants in the state.

Alberta reported two lambda variants last week, Ontario reported six, and British Columbia reported one, according to a statement and epidemiological summary provided by the state health department to CTV News.ca. Did.

In other states and territories, cases of Lambda subspecies have not been identified so far in Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon.

There are no data on lambda subspecies in Manitoba, Newfoundland, and Labrador. Also, there are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in the Nunavut and Northwest Territories.

Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, an infectious disease specialist at CTV News, said cases of lambda variants have emerged in Canada, but there is currently no evidence that they cause more contagious or more serious illnesses. ..

“To be a variant of concern, we must show evidence that it is more likely to spread more easily or cause more serious illness, both of which are seen. did not.” Sharkawy said on Monday at Your Morning on CTV..

“Even in resource-poor areas of the world, it’s not really widespread everywhere,” he said, although lambda variants are highly present in countries like Peru and Argentina, but vaccinated. Is not …

Lambda variant 80% of new COVID-19 infections in Peru. Not identified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), but the organization has identified it. Mutant strain of interest (VOI) June 14th.

Scientists continue to study lambda variants, but Dr. Isaac Bogotti, an infectious disease specialist based in Toronto General Hospital, said that the vaccine previously used in Canada has changed to the emerging COVID-19 mutant. I pointed out that it is effective.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that there are some very good vaccines used in Canada, and it’s no exaggeration to say that no mutants have yet to be proven effective. “Mr. Bogocchi said.on Your morning on CTV.. “… I need to watch this carefully, but I think it’s okay.”

Bogoch also said that many cases and illnesses in highly vaccinated countries are predominantly in unvaccinated people, so increasing the proportion of vaccinated people can keep the number of cases low. I did.

Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto, is still early in understanding the severity of lambda mutants, but the more fully vaccinated, the newer the mutant. He added that he was ready to face. ..

“Many variants, such as Delta and Lambda, target unvaccinated people, so the public health message that as many people as possible need to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible remains unchanged. “Hmm,” said Bowman. I told CTV News.ca. “If there are very few cases around us because we have been vaccinated so high, we are in a better position to deal with these varieties that may begin to emerge and come to us. “

However, to minimize the spread and emergence of these new variants, Bowman said vaccination efforts outside Canada should begin to be considered.

“Looking at the big picture of this pandemic, as vaccinations increase in this country, we need to start thinking about the rest of the world from a viral and epidemiological and ethical perspective,” Bowman said. .. “Many places in this world [have] Very low vaccination rates … these variants will come to us. We claim that we have a duty to help others in this pandemic. ”