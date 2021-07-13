Health, state officials monitor breakthrough COVID cases in Provincetown





PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown towns, state legislators, and health officials Recent COVID-19 cases Reported by a vaccinated individual who visited the town on the holiday of July 4th. Officials from the Outer Cape Health Services and Barnstable County Health Department, as well as state representatives from Sarapeake, Barnstable District 4 and Cape Cod and Islands Senator Julian Sill, said they are monitoring recent incidents and are in talks with Massachusetts. It was. Public Health Service. Individuals reported mild respiratory symptoms before being tested for the virus. Moderate symptomatology indicates that the vaccine is working as expected by reducing the effects of the disease, even in breakthrough cases, officials said. “Provincial Town is one of the highest immunization rates in the Commonwealth, and 114% of the eligible population over the age of 12 in Provincetown is fully vaccinated. We expect to see low levels of positive cases throughout the summer in communities such as Provincetown in Provincetown, “said the statement. Towns, counties and states are working to expand test access in towns as soon as possible. Appointment tests will continue to be available at the Outer Cape Health Services Provincetown location. From 10 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, July 15th, a free, reservation-free mobile COVID inspection will be offered at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower Street. Thursday, July 16th, 10 am-3pm. And from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday, July 17th. Outer Cape Health Service tests can be scheduled through the Patient Access Center at (508) 905 2888. Alternatively, an individual can arrive at the Provincetown Health Center and make an external call via extension 1 at (508) 487 9395. “Highly recommended for anyone eligible for vaccination. The vaccine is highly effective against primary infections, including delta variants. The mild symptoms of these cases are vaccinated. It’s proof of being there, “said officials. A mobile vaccination unit called VaxExpress will arrive in Provincetown on Thursday, July 15th and will offer free vaccinations from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.capecod.com/newscenter/health-state-officials-monitoring-provincetown-breakthrough-covid-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos