Nurses ask CDC to revive universal masking rules

The National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses, recommends that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public to prevent COVID-19 infection and the spread of variants. We are asking the CDC to reestablish.

In a letter sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday, NNU reinstated universal masking, fully aware of aerosol infections, and tracking infections between essential and complete workers. Requested to update the COVID-19 guidance to request a report. Vaccination.

“We are concerned that people have false reassurance about the CDC recommendations, and nurses see people becoming very lazy every day. [about] I’m wearing a mask. “

She states in May’s CDC guidelines that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, but many do not, for a variety of reasons, and nurses say it is different. I am worried that it will lead to a rapid increase in COVID-19.

The letter quoted statistics from the CDC, arguing that public health measures need to be updated as new daily cases increased by 16% across the country and hospitalizations increased in 25 states the previous week. Currently, only 48% of the US population is vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Although COVID vaccines can prevent serious illness and death, none are 100% effective, and even vaccinated individuals can infect the virus and its variants, Berger said.

Due to the widespread use of delta variants, the World Health Organization recommended in June that fully vaccinated people also wear masks.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association, praises nurses for public health concerns, while APHA continues to support CDC recommendations and focus on vaccination efforts. Said.

Benjamin said the CDC guidelines are scientifically sound and support data showing that vaccines are effective in controlling delta mutants and reducing viral hospitalization.

At this point, the United States is not always back to wearing masks, he said, and people need to decide whether to wear masks based on the environment in which they are.

Benjamin said it makes sense to wear a mask for those who have not been vaccinated, or who are in the medical setting or in areas with low immunization rates.

“We need to avoid shame on the mask,” Benjamin said. “We shouldn’t [assume people’s] Their political tendencies should not be assumed based on the status of vaccination with or without mass, and with or without mass. “

NNU also said in a letter that the lack of a national framework for tracking and reporting COVID-19 infections among health care workers and other essential workers has also led to serious miscalculations. I am.

The CDC reported that as of July 11, 1,691 health care workers had died of COVID-19, while the NNU said 3,956 health care workers had died of COVID-19.

The CDC did not provide comments by the deadline.

Nurses complain that institutions and individuals do not take precautions due to low global vaccination rates, endangering immunocompromised people and leaving room for mutants to evade vaccines. Said that he was feeling.

“When we are called this pandemic hero, it’s painful on many levels, but nevertheless [people] You won’t listen to the heroes. “