COVID-19, Other Diseases Caused Death in Historic South Dakota | News

Sioux Falls, SD (AP) —The State Department of Health reports that the COVID-19 pandemic brought South Dakota’s mortality to historic levels last year.
The· Provisional report We also found that deaths from diabetes, liver disease and unintended injuries reached their highest levels in 10 years.The doctor confused the health care because the pandemic confused People are worried Complications from other chronic illnesses may be seen, especially as patients avoid regular appointments or delay selective treatment to avoid COVID-19 infection.
In 2020, a total of 9,857 South Dakota died. This was the highest number in at least 10 years. Heart disease and cancer were the main causes of death, followed by COVID-19, which killed 1,496 people. KELO-TV Reported on Tuesday.The virus Soaring in South Dakota From September to January last year, the state reported the highest monthly mortality rate in more than 50 years.
Last year, 329 deaths from diabetes and 235 deaths from chronic liver disease and cirrhosis were the highest in 10 years. On the other hand, the number of deaths due to cerebrovascular accidents (a condition that affects blood flow to the brain such as stroke) reached the highest number since 2014.
Dr. Karadar, president of the South Dakota Medical Association, said in his work as a physician in the emergency room, he observed an increase in mental health crises, alcohol abuse and the need for treatment for undiagnosed cancers. It was. She said increased drinking can contribute to many health problems, including liver and heart disease.
“Even during a pandemic, it is still important to pay attention to one’s health and other aspects of health,” she said.
The Ministry of Health also reported that unintended injuries covering events such as car accidents reached the highest level in 10 years, killing 568 people. According to Dar, few people went to the road in the early days of the pandemic, but there were signs that they had taken dangerous actions such as speeding and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Health officials said 176 people who tested positive for the virus died from causes other than COVID-19. These deaths were not included in the COVID-19 tally.
In South Dakota, cases of COVID-19 have fallen to new lows in recent months, but Secretary of Health and Welfare Kim Malsam Rysdon warns that the state remains vulnerable to new outbreaks. did. More contagious delta variant It circulates among people who have not been vaccinated against the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 46% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, which is lower than the national average.
