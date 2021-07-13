Hospitalizations will increase again as delta variants spread to unvaccinated individuals, doctors say

The mobile Covid-19 vaccination center outside Bolton City Hall in Bolton had a relatively high number of cases of the first Delta subspecies identified in India. Peter Burn | PA Images | Getty Images

Leading infectious disease experts say the spread of delta variants throughout the country’s unvaccinated pockets has caused relapses, leading to increased hospitalizations as more cases increase. In the United States, cases are increasing again nationwide as highly contagious variants have become established as the predominant strain. The 7-day average for newly identified Covid cases rose to about 23,300 per day, almost double the average a week ago. According to data edited by Johns Hopkins University. Health officials and doctors hope that high vaccination rates among the most vulnerable and oldest Americans will not increase hospitalizations, which are generally weeks late for new cases. But that hasn’t happened so far, doctors said in a phone call hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America on Tuesday. “All inpatient ICU admissions and deaths are delayed (new cases) and are expected to get worse and significantly worse in the next few weeks,” said Andrew T., Head of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University. Dr. Pavia said. Utah Medical College said on the phone.

Cases have increased again in many parts of the United States after weeks of infectious disease decline, said Dr. Jay Butler, Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on the phone. “Unfortunately, it also involved some increase in hospitalizations and an emergency department evaluation for those who were finally confirmed to have Covid-19,” he said. As the delta variant spreads throughout the United States, it has been particularly devastating to low-vaccination states. First detected in India in October, this variant rapidly spread to more than 100 countries around the world and established itself as the dominant strain in the United States in a few weeks. “When the Delta strain emerged, it quickly became the predominant strain … In the last full week of data, over 80% of the sequenced viruses were Delta, and so far this week all. 92% of the variants of the virus “(Utah)), Pavia said. “Given the implications of a virus taking over it rapidly, it means that it is the most appropriate virus, spreading more efficiently, spreading into unvaccinated pockets and causing many illnesses. A lot of stress. “ Missouri, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, and Florida have seen a higher rate of cases over the past two weeks than any other state. New infections and hospitalizations are highest in rural areas with low vaccination rates, according to Pavia. “That’s what drives the susceptibility to outbreaks.” In Utah, infection rates are highest among adolescents between the ages of 15 and 45, and hospitalizations are equally high in younger age groups than in the early pandemics, he said. Approximately 80% of Americans over the age of 65, the most at-risk population, are fully vaccinated, helping to reduce hospitalization rates. Scientists still don’t understand whether delta mutants make people more ill than their original ancestral lineage. US health officials and doctors are still controversial as to whether booster shots are needed in the fall or winter. “There is currently no evidence of a high risk of breakthrough infections among people vaccinated in December or January last year,” said Butler of the CDC. ..