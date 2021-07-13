Two more COVID-related deaths reported in Waterloo region, increasing death toll to 280

Waterloo Public Health reported two more COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The death toll in the area has risen to 280 with Tuesday-related deaths.

“Individuals were men in their 60s and women in their 80s,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a wealth medical officer. “We would like to express our deepest sympathies to our families and patronage.”

Fifteen deaths were reported in the area during the first 13 days of July, after only nine casualties were reported throughout June.

More positively, the Waterloo Public Health Service reported less than 30 new positive tests for four consecutive days, as authorities have stated that an additional 27 people have caught the coronavirus. The total number of cases is 18,058.

Despite the small numbers, only 12 cases were reported last Tuesday, increasing the average number of new cases over a 7-day period to 36.6.

An additional 34 local residents were also removed from the virus, increasing the total number of resolved cases to 17,493.

This will leave 279 active COVID-19 cases in the area, a slight decrease from a total of 288 on Monday.

Twenty-five patients, including 15 in the intensive care unit, suffer from COVID-19.

The region has returned to up to 15 COVID-19 outbreaks after new ones were reported in a three-person office environment.

On the other side of the spectrum, the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force in the region reported that 665,679 vaccinations had taken place in the Waterloo region. This is 6,547 more vaccinations than announced 24 hours ago.

In addition, an additional 6,972 inhabitants have been fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the Waterloo region to 265,055.

This means that 45.01% of people living in the Waterloo region are now fully vaccinated, rising to 54.75% if only those over the age of 18 are included.

A total of 80.89 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a reduction to 68.57 percent when considering the entire population.

Elsewhere, Ontario made 146 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) In the case of Tuesday, the number of cases for 5 consecutive days is less than 200. The total number of state cases is currently 547,409.

There were 114 cases on Monday, 166 cases on Sunday, and 179 cases on Saturday.

Tuesday report, 43 cases in Toronto, 36 cases in Waterloo region, 13 cases in Peel area, 11 cases in Hamilton, and 10 cases in Middlesex-London.

All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.

State and local numbers collect numbers at different times, so there is a discrepancy between those numbers.

With seven more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,258.

* Uses Global News Gabby Rodrigues files

