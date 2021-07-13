FDA issues warning about J & J vaccine for rare side effects

Share on Pinterest Scientists track a rare outbreak of Guillain-Barré syndrome in recently vaccinated individuals.Lebradin / Pacific Press / Light Rocket via Getty Images

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a very rare side effect known to occur after other infections or vaccinations.

Of the 1280 million people who received a single Johnson & Johnson (J & J) vaccination, there are 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Health professionals widely agree that the benefits of accepting Johnson & Johnson far outweigh the risks.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is new caveat Johnson & Johnson’s shots suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune reaction in which the immune system attacks the nervous system.

Most cases occurred in men over the age of 50 about two weeks after vaccination.

Most people who develop Guillain-Barré syndrome recover normally after being treated in the hospital.

People with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should consult their doctor as they can choose between two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.