FDA issues warning about J & J vaccine for rare side effects
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is new
Of the 12.8 million people who received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination, there are 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Most cases occurred in men over the age of 50 about two weeks after vaccination.
Most people who develop Guillain-Barré syndrome recover normally after being treated in the hospital.
Health experts widely agree that the benefits of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine far outweigh the risks.
People with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should consult their doctor as they can choose between two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune reaction in which the immune system mistakenly attacks nerves.
Symptoms begin with a tingling and numbness in the legs and quickly climb up. In rare cases, it can cause paralysis.
“Another sign of GBS is loss of reflexes, which is usually examined by a neurologist. Diaphragmatic weakness can be potentially dangerous as it can lead to dyspnea.” Stated. Dr. Huma Shake |, Board-certified neurologist and associate professor at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Guillain-Barré syndrome is a very rare side effect known to occur after other infections, such as influenza, gastrointestinal infections, and other respiratory infections. It can also occur after vaccination with influenza or pneumococcal vaccine.
Approximately 3,000 to 6,000 people develop Guillain-Barré syndrome each year.
“This happens when the body confuses a protein in the nerve sheath (which covers the nerve) with a similar protein in a virus or vaccine and launches an attack,” Sheikh said.
Most people who develop Guillain-Barré syndrome recover, but some experience prolonged pain and weakness.
Treatment usually involves hospitalization and receiving infusions of immunoglobulins to calm the response of the immune system.
Another procedure, called plasmaferresis, can remove the antibodies formed by the immune system.
Two people developed Guillain-Barré syndrome Johnson & Johnson Clinical Trials — One patient received a placebo injection and the other received an active vaccine.
Researchers said there was insufficient evidence to identify a causal link between Johnson & Johnson attacks and Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Since then, about 100 of the 12.8 million Johnson & Johnson vaccinations have been reported to have Guillain-Barré syndrome. Most of the patients were men over the age of 50. The patient developed the disease about two weeks after vaccination.
“This is a side effect of activating the immune system. It’s not entirely clear why it happens to a small number of people, but it doesn’t happen to the majority of vaccinated people.” Dr. Eric Shioe PenaNorthwell Health’s Global Health Director, New Hyde Park, NY, said:
Cioe-Peña said this information should guide all patients in making informed decisions.
FDA officials say the benefits of Johnson & Johnson Shot outweigh the potential risks.
Guillain-Barré syndrome after vaccination is extremely rare, and shots provide strong protection against severe illness and death.
“This is a known side effect of other vaccines, and the benefits still outweigh the risks,” said Cioe-Peña.
If you have a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome, you can choose between two vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer.
There is no known association between these mRNA vaccines and Guillain-Barré syndrome.
“The advantage of J & J shots is often the risk of any of the known side effects,” added Cioe-Peña.
Scientists will continue to track the outbreak of Guillain-Barré syndrome in recently vaccinated individuals.
“Observational studies showing the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are important, and it is also important to try to figure out which part of the vaccine causes the immune response that leads to Guillain-Barré syndrome,” Sheikh said. Says.
The FDA has issued a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s shots suggesting that the immune system is associated with an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune response that attacks the nervous system.
Side effects are extremely rare — only 100 of the 1,280,000 people who received J & J shots reported a response.
Health experts say the benefits of J & J shots far outweigh the risks, but those with a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome should consult their doctor as they can choose from two other great shots. There is.
